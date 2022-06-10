Love and Thunder will be faithful to the comics

Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the cast comment on Bale’s intense performance as Gorr, the butcher of gods, in Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian baleprotagonist of the trilogy of Batman of Christopher Nolanis now preparing for a huge franchise change by joining the UCM in a villainous role Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale will play hatthe butcher of gods, one of the most terrifying villains of marvel comics.

During a recent interview with D23 magazine, director Taika Waititi has detailed Gorr’s role in the sequel. “Gorr’s story is about the injustice of the gods,” Waititi reveals. “And a big part of his motivation is to get revenge for these wrongs… we really wanted to explore this idea of ​​religion, belief, and what it means to put your faith in a higher power. And since Thor is essentially a god, what does it mean for him to represent these gods?

It is clear that Waititi is moving the Thor franchise into an area filled with rich esoteric concepts that present more complex themes. It will certainly be interesting to see how these themes will be managed between the pompous comedic style shown in the trailer and in Thor: Ragnarök. Also online with Phase 4which presents a more nuanced view of the villains, Chris Hemsworth spoke of the complexity of the interpretation of Christian Bale as Gorr.

“Gorr is not a conventional villain. There is a real complexity to it. What he does is not black or white. He has a sincere motivation, and I think that makes him a very interesting villain. You may not agree with the way he does it, but you understand why he has reached the limit and why he has taken that path ». “It’s a real challenge for Thor, because the questions Gorr raises have some truth to them, but he can’t let him destroy the universe at the same time. That, I think, makes this dynamic bigger and not as predictable as the straightforward good guy versus bad guy scenario we’ve seen before.”

Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson they also discussed Bale’s terrifying performance. “The rest of us were in our world of improv, comedy, and fun, and then he’d walk onto the set and we’d all look at each other and say, ‘Oh my God! This is really intense,” Hemsworth revealed. “It’s really scary.”

“(Bale) got into this really incredible situation, because it has to be terrifying, but it also has to work in the context of our colourful, snappy, irreverent world.” Thompson added.