Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman talks about her comeback

In an interview for Disney’s D23 magazine, the actress from Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portmantalked about her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and talked about the dark secrets Jane Foster is hiding this time around.

Portman noted that after what the team did in Thor: Ragnarökits sequel seemed like a great opportunity to revisit the character.

I was very excited about what Taika Watiti, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson did in Ragnarok. She makes you smile all the time. Love and Thunder seemed like a great opportunity to revisit the character and see her expand as a superhero.

The actress went on to reveal that while Thor is confused at first, he soon sees her as a teammate rather than competition.

D23 magazine then noted that Jane is secretly struggling with a terrible difficulty, one that she is able to hide while wielding Mjolnir. For those who know the source material, that sounds undeniably like her origins in the comics as she battles cancer.

According to the magazine, Portman noted that she was interested in the idea of ​​playing someone who is as weak as she is strong. The actress herself stated that there is a superhero inside every human being who is forced to face a threat head-on.

Portman is excited for fans to see Jane become so heroic in a way that hasn’t been seen in the MCU yet.

I’m excited for fans to see Jane become heroic in ways she hasn’t yet in the MCU. Taika brings a lot of sense of fun, mischief, and spontaneity on set. It was a really happy atmosphere, and accepting the absurdity.



