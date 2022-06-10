Lorenzo Fragola, video on social media after a panic attack: “We need to talk about it and get help”

“This video was recorded right after a panic attack I had at 4 am. I can say it is a terrible experience, but I wanted to show it to tell everyone who suffers from this thing that they need to talk about it and get help. It is a disturbance and there is no shame. ” She writes it Lorenzo Fragola in a short video posted on TikTok in which he breathes with difficulty following a panic attack in the middle of the night.

The winning singer of X Factor in 2014, who recently admitted on social media that he had suffered a bereavement and is not going through a simple period, is not the first famous person to admit to suffering from this disorder and anxiety. From Chiara Ferragni to Madamefrom Justin Bieber to Marco Melandrifrom Ariana Grande to Alessandro Gassmannfrom Adele to the Prince Harry there are many VIPs who have admitted that they have suffered now or in the past for this reason and everyone has invited them not to be ashamed of it and to get help.

Fragola has received many certificates of support and affection but also various from hater criticisms that accused him of “having made it all up”. The young man replied that his only intent was to raise awareness among his followers on a very important issue such as mental health.

“For all those who say advertising. Do you really think – he said – that I would publish something so intimate and at times embarrassing for advertising? But thank goodness your children are a better generation than you”.