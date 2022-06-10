Lewis Hamilton will film a Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt

Formula 1 has always attracted Hollywood but never before has a driver been so involved in a film as Lewis Hamilton, who confirmed that he will make a film with Brad Pitt that will launch the Apple TV + platform, which just like Apple Original Films won the Oscar for Best Picture for Coda: Signs of the Heart.

Rumors about the film began this week, when The Hollywood Reporter detailed Hamilton’s deal with Apple TV+ and actor-producer Brad Pitt.

Therefore, before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and in contact with the press, Hamilton confirmed that he had already started working with the Hollywood star. Also the seven-time F1 champion said he had taken a hands-on approach to production.



Nothing to act. Lewis Hamilton clarified that he is only concentrating on the script but that he will stay behind the scenes. Will he comply? AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

“It’s a really cool project,” Hamilton acknowledged with an excited laugh. “We are already working on the script, for example, I’m very involved in the script, which is fun, and I have a good time with Brad, which is pretty epic… And really one of my responsibilities and something that I take on is just making sure that the cast and crew in the background are diverse, which I really highlighted early on.”

Hamilton acknowledged that “it’s been difficult” because “if you look at all the racing movies, you can’t necessarily say that all the racing movies that have been made in the past have been spectacular”. “And that’s something we want to change,” he said. It’s really about showing how good this sport is“.

The British driver, who currently works with Mercedes although he is far from the results that led him last year to fight for an eighth title, stressed that the film they are preparing “is for people who have never seen (Formula 1)” . “And also to make sure that we maintain the royal heritage and the true racing spirit within the movie and the script, so that’s part of my role“, he detailed.

However, Hamilton’s F1 movie will not star any Formula 1 drivers, although the champion said he will need the services of some drivers and other experts to help bring the project to life, which is expected to happen. next year, when it would launch on the digital platform.

“We’re going to need drivers, I’m sure, at some point. What I think is important is that it’s not my movie, it’s Formula 1, it’s for all of us, so there are a lot of people within the sport who are being a part of it. We’re helping to educate those who are trying to create this film, so it’s going to include many, many people and there’s already talk of how we’re going to capture the footage and it’s going to get us drivers involved in that. But we are not actors. We don’t want it to be crap…that’s probably why I’m not going to be a part of it! We need some good actors“, He clarified for those who saw in him a role in the film that he will play with Pitt, who will surely be the protagonist. Will he comply?



Brad Pitt and a helmet. He is an actor and producer, he is a lover of motorsports and wanted to be part of a film. Photo AFP PHOTO / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER

Although the film does not yet have a title or release date, it is known that the director will be Joseph Kosinski, the same as Top Gun: Maverickwhile the production will be shared between Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Lewis Hamilton, who already has experience as a producer, since in 2018 he was in charge of the documentary The Game Changers.

As it was known, the film will deal with a retired driver who decides to race again (how did Michael Schumacher do when he returned to Mercedes, shortly after his successful retirement from Ferrari?) and take on a rookie and the big winners of the category.



Brad Pitt with his friend Clooney, who could also participate in the film. Photo Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

Pitt, who frequently visits the paddocks and is a lover of motor racing and other sports, will play that role and his friend George Clooney could also be part of the project, although it is unknown in what role.