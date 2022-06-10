Lawyers of La Taína reject link with the arrest of his ex-partner

Noris Díaz Pérez, known as La Taína, rejected through a communication from the Gordon & Cameron LLC law firm, published on her Instagram account, that she has any link to the intervention in which her ex-partner was arrested on Monday night.

“The only link that Ms. Díaz Pérez has in the intervention carried out by the Puerto Rico Police with a motor vehicle driven by Mr. José Daniel De Jesús Morales is that she appears as the registered owner of the seized Ford vehicle, Windstar model of the year 2000 which was acquired by the couple during the validity of their consensual relationship. It is appropriate to clarify that, beyond this information, Miss Díaz Pérez has no relationship with said intervention, ”says the publication.

“We thank you for understanding our position by not providing more information about this unfortunate situation in which our client, Miss Díaz Pérez, was placed, as a result of the information that has been disseminated in the media,” ends the message signed by the lawyer. Jonathan Gordon De Jesus.

The former model lamented how she had been unfairly judged.

“It is so easy to judge one without first knowing the truth, to hurt a family, this makes me see how unfortunately the heart of some is and want to see others as they are, but however I want, I will continue now stronger than before. I love you Taína”, indicates the message posted at the end.

The Police Bureau reported that personnel from the San Juan Criminal Intelligence Division and the San Juan Motorized Unit arrested De Jesús Morales, 38, during an intervention for violation of Vehicle Law 22 on Monday night. and Transit on the José De Diego expressway, at kilometer 1.8, in San Juan.

The man, who was on federal probation for drug trafficking, was traveling alone in a gray Ford Windstar bus from the year 2000, in which, after a search with the staff of the Federal Probation Office, they occupied two large boxes inside. with United States postage stamps, containing 30 packages of marijuana, weighing 37 pounds.

37 pounds of marijuana were seized in two boxes that arrived through the mail that were seized from the vehicle of a federal convict. ( Supplied )

The federal convict had his probation revoked and was jailed.

If found guilty, he faces a sentence of three years in prison.