Kylie Jenner met with Tristan Thompson after harsh criticism against him in “The Kardashians”

Nothing foreshadowed that Kylie Jenner should stand up to his words against tristan thompson just hours after Hulu and Star+, for Latin America, aired the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

The celebrity was one of those who starred in last Thursday’s chapter with her sister Kim, after the cameras recorded their reaction to the news of a new infidelity of the basketball player to Khloe Kardashian.

“Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?” asked Kylie Jennerafter Pete Davidson’s girlfriend called her to tell her the news that Tristan Thomposon recognized that he had been linked to Maralee Nichols, who was expecting the athlete’s child.

“I’m like shaking for her. My soul dies for her,” said Kim Kardashian, who decides to report the situation to Khloé. Although the story already has an ending in which the basketball player assumes the paternity of the son, The next episode of “The Kardashians” will delve into this complex situation that Khloé Kardashian experienced.

With months of lag between what the reality show narrates and the present, sSurprise generated that just the same day that Kylie Jenner made a harsh judgment on Tristan Thompson in “The Kardashians” she met him at an event.

Both arrived at the birthday of the model and best friend of Kylie, Stassie Karanikolaou. An event that was also attended by her sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker, her ex-partner Tyga, G-Eazy and Addison Rae, but, according to TMZthe basketball player chose to leave the celebration before the sister of his former partner, so the question remains if the athlete felt the words of the Kardashian-Jenner clan against him.