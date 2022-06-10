Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson meet at their friend’s birthday party

Ads

Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson crossed paths Thursday at Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday party in Hollywood, according to a source in Page Six.

“They met at the party and said goodbye,” the insider reveals exclusively.

The source adds that it was a “pleasant exchange” with no “uncomfortable tension or energy,” despite Thompson’s tumultuous past with Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, was photographed at best friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s party wearing a silver corset top, dark blue jeans and black sunglasses, while Thompson, 31, opted for a black Supreme shirt and a camouflage jacket paired with thick chain necklaces.

“There was no unpleasant tension or energy,” our source tells us. BACKGRID

TMZ reported that Thompson attended the party as a guest of DJ Zack Bia, who sparked rumors of love with Karanikolaou, 25, in August 2020.

Several other Hollywood A-Listers, including Kendall Jenner, her boyfriend Devin Booker, G-Eazy and Addison Rae, celebrated the influencer’s birthday late into the night.

Jenner and Thompson, pictured at her birthday party in 2019, celebrated Karanikolaou alongside many other celebrities. Getty Images for Remy Martin

Rapper Tyga, who dated Kylie Cosmetics CEO for three years before her romance with Travis Scott began, also showed up at the celebration. However, we are told that Kylie left before the lyricist “Freaky Deaky” showed up.

“They haven’t met or dated at all,” the same source tells us.

A few hours before their meeting, the episode “The Kardashians” in which Khloé found out that Thompson’s latest scandal had aired. Realtristan13 / Instagram

Kylie’s not-so-awkward exchange with Thompson came just hours after the “Kardashians” episode in which the famous family found out that the NBA player had cheated on Khloé went back to air on Hulu.

“Tristan is the worst person on the planet,” the makeup mogul asked after Sister Kim found out that Thompson had a baby on another date.

SKIMS founder, 41, broke the news to Khloé – who shares her 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson – via a phone call that fitness model Maralee Nichols was pregnant with the professional athlete’s son.

The episode “The Kardashians” was cut short before Khloé gave her full reaction to the latest incident. Realtristan13 / Instagram

“What the fuck is this?” Khloé asked in amazement to Kim during the emotional phone call.

Nichols welcomed his son Theo in December 2021 and asked Thompson to take a DNA test to prove his paternity. The professional athlete confessed that he was the baby’s father the following month when the DNA results returned to match.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you, ”Thompson wrote at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.”

