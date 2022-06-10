Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi went to Ulta Beauty to buy beauty products: photos | Famous

Kylie’s firstborn was born on February 1, 2018, as a result of the relationship between the socialite and rapper Travis Scott and often accompanies her parents to important events and even “shopping”.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi went shopping: they captivated the Internet

On June 8, 2022 (through her TikTok profile), the star of ‘The Kardashians’ showed her more than 40 million followers her shopping day with her baby. Prior to her arrival at the store, the socialite admitted that she was happy because her daughter would know the Kylie Cosmetics ‘stand’ at Ulta Beauty.

“Today is a very special day because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta. You are excited? (…) We are already here. I am very happy”, Kylie is heard saying at the beginning of the clip, that she got four million likes.

In the video, Stormi picks out a few items from the cosmetics line her mom founded, including bright red lipstick, highlighter, and “the ultimate” eyeshadow palette. In addition, the little girl also goes through some other makeup shelves and chooses her favorite products.

“How pretty Stormi is”, “I love them”, “Pretty”, “Oh she’s so cute”, Stormi is iconic”m “She has your smile, Kylie”, “So cute”, “Her look is divine” and “Her little smile”, were some of the comments that the followers of the model and businesswoman left at the bottom of the post.

Stormi Webster showed off a beautiful look to go shopping with Kylie Jenner

For her visit to the makeup store, the girl dressed in a beautiful mini-dress with a halter neck adorned with white flowers, which she combined with sneakers of the same color and a beautiful pink nylon bag made by Prada.

For her part, Jenner was seen wearing white pants, a yellow and pink blouse, a pair of matching sneakers, glasses and a beautiful white bag. Immediately, the fans of the girl and her mother did not hesitate to applaud her “divine” outfits.

“Coordinated outfits”, “The best duo”, “Stormi is so elegant”, “The most tender duo”, “Adorable”, “Stormi and her bag are beautiful”, were the messages of affection that Internet users wrote to Kylie and her little girl.

Stormi is a star of the red carpet: her style enchants the Internet

This is not the first time that the little girl has stolen the spotlight with her looks, because on May 15, 2022 the Billboard Awards were held and Stormi dazzled at the gala with a beautiful white dress and matching tennis shoes .

Previously, in 2019 (at just two years old) the daughter of Kylie and Travis attended her first red carpet; she was at the premiere of the Netflix documentary ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’. At that time, the girl was shown with a set printed with colorful designs.