Kim Kardashian’s Private Jet

Kim Kardashian has shown that she loves being in constant contact with her followers, regardless of the fact that, on many occasions, she is a target of criticism.

However, thanks to her social networks and even her “reality” show which she shares with her family, her followers have witnessed her personal and professional advances and, of course, the drastic physical changes that each of the girls have undergone. sisters.

The businesswoman has been very sincere with her followers regarding her beauty secrets, so much so that she recently confessed during an interview for ‘The New York Times’ that she would do everything possible to be forever young: “I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every day and that I would look younger, I would.. I could do it”, he commented in his interview. Affirmation that quickly surprised the followers who have followed the life of the creator of ‘Skims’, for some years.

It is no secret to anyone that the model not only shares her beauty tricks, but also how luxurious her life is as a celebrity, which is why she wanted to show in the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, her private jet that it is quite luxurious, to tell the truth, and in which he would make his first flight.

“Oh my gosh, I mean, I never dreamed I’d have a plane. I intended this to feel like an extension of me and really an extension of my home. I am very excited for all the people I spend a lot of time with to see all the hard work I have put into this and my first flight”, she commented excitedly.

Inside you can see the luxury of detail that his plane has, which is completely covered in cashmere, even to the bathroom itself. “Welcome to Air Kim. Normally planes are dark with lighter skins; mine was made to measure, all light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and one in the back. Each seat has its own phone charger. The best and most exciting thing about the plane is that it’s all cashmere. Cashmere ceilings, pillows, headrests. It’s a dream!” confessed the businesswoman.

It is logical that the celebrity wants to take care of his private jet as if it were his new son, so much so that in the midst of jokes he told his friends not to touch anything so as not to damage it. While this was happening, Kim was making a video call with her partner, Pete Davidson, to whom she was obviously showing her new ‘baby’. “We have two beds in the back, but this can all work out as a ‘king’ bed… It’s really nice and perfect,” she told Pete as she showed him around the jet bedroom.

Kim is a lover of luxuries, especially when it comes to cars, since recently he also showed off his latest relic, which was a Mercedes Benz Maybach S-Class. A car that has the latest technology from the German brand, considered as one of the fastest of the firm and which becomes one more for the extravagant collection of the businesswoman which has been seen in some videos of her garage.

Let us remember, finally, that the Kardashian was recently vetoed by the sports car brand, Ferrari, which would prevent her from being able to acquire certain models of the company’s cars. However, for now the reason why the brand would have prohibited its purchase is unknown.