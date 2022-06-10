Kim Kardashian would eat poop to preserve her youth

The style of dress and the ‘looks’ of the Kardashian sisters

Celebrities regret their cosmetic surgeries

Acquiring eternal youth is something that many human beings would like. The last ‘celebrity’ to reveal it and mess it up in all the Internet portals has been Kim Kardashian. The 41-year-old reality star has claimed that she would do whatever it takes to stay young, even if it means eating poop on a daily basis. Yes, you read it right. “I will try anything. If you told me that I literally have to eat poop every day and that it would make me look younger, I would. I could do it”, revealed Kim Kardashian in an interview for ‘The New York Times’.

It is a statement that hopelessly surprises, but taking a look at the last years of Kim Kardashian, we see how the businesswoman has always been concerned about her physical appearance and trying to appear younger, undergoing various aesthetic operations, abusing Photoshop in their photos and even going on express diets. But still, as expected, the barrage of criticism on this matter towards the businesswoman and the medium already mentioned on Instagram has not taken long to arrive. Thousands of Internet users are asking themselves questions in the ‘post’ of ‘The New York Times’ such as: “Why do I feel that this means that he has already done it?” or “How much poop is the question?”.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This statement from Kim Kardashian comes directly related to the announcement of her new beauty line, SKKN by Kim, which will be released on June 21. So another user of the social network has asked: “Is poop the active ingredient in SKKN?”. But not, none of the nine cosmetics that Kim Kardashian will release contain any excrement in its active ingredients.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io