Kim Kardashian will not be able to buy more Ferrari cars because of this…

Despite the fact that she is one of the most acclaimed celebrities of the moment and that she has millions of dollars in her bank account, Kim Kardashian cannot buy everything she wants. Ferrari decided to move her to the black list, to the top of celebrities vetoed for a decision that they did not like at all. Find out all the details below.

June 10, 2022 12:45 p.m.

kim kardashian She is one of the celebrities who, with her simple appearance, causes a furor on the networks. The model is one of her most controversial, and with her exclusive garage she doesn’t miss an opportunity to drive her fans crazy. kim He flaunts his incredible multi-million dollar collection and is the envy of many celebrities.

However, this time he surprised us in the middle of a piece of paper. As we well know, ferrari It is one of the best positioned brands in the market. In addition, its luxurious and powerful designs are clearly not for everyone. Years of experience of the Italian brand mean that they do not take their clients lightly.

Kim has an enviable collection for any engine lover and loves showing it off on social media. The goddess would have accepted as a wedding gift a brand new Ferrari 458 Italia Spider. In the absence of one, the model now had two in her possession. A design in white, very powerful and beautiful that was painted.

As for technical aspects, we are talking about a car with a powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine that reaches a maximum speed of 325 km/h. One of the first models to combine a rear mid-engine with a folding hardtop. This gives you its unrivaled performance and luxurious comfort. It is estimated that this vehicle has a value of around 285,000 dollars, in its most economical versions.

However, this whole thing gets more interesting when the model would have accepted that gift from a financial swindler. Without a doubt, this attitude did not please the Italian company at all and they did not shake their hands when adding Kim Kardashian herself to her list of vetoed celebrities. However, we know very well that the model will continue doing her thing and posing next to some of her other exclusive designs. For whom does it represent a greater loss?

Photo gallery of Kim Kardashian with her Ferrari 458 Spider:

Kim Kardashian with her Ferrari.

Kim Kardashian with her Ferrari.