Kim Kardashian is criticized for the object she has in her house

It would be a complete lie to say that Kim Kardashian is one of the celebrities who receives the least ‘hate’ on her social networks. The truth is that the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ has always been the focus of criticism, ridicule and bad comments in each of his social media posts, although he also has millions of followers who praise each one of his ‘post’.

This time the creator of ‘Skims’ published some photographs where you can see her bed, which in a few minutes was quickly criticized for having a rather eccentric acquisition, and that is that Kim is one of the richest women in the United States, so Having such a bedroom would not be unusual at all, so it is not uncommon for him to sleep in a spectacular and expensive marble bed.

According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, the businesswoman’s bed can have a value of 220 million dollars, so she was quickly accused of bragging about her wealth and wanting to show one more luxury in her life. “That bed is like an island”, “nothing like waking up being a Kardashian”, are some of the comments that stand out the most in her publication.

The carousel, as criticized as it may have been, now has more than two million likes and around eight thousand comments, where they also praise its beauty. In addition, the socialite takes the opportunity to pose with a gray outfit that is part of her famous clothing and girdle brand called ‘Skims’, of which we even recently saw that the Spanish singer, Rosalía, was a model.

This moment would be added to Kim’s multiple publications that are criticized, in fact, she was recently judged for allegedly having edited her navel, something that had happened previously.

This time, it also happened in a publication on her Instagram, where the member of the clan published photos with a transparent body which she wore under a top and a silver skirt. She modeling and posing on a luxurious yacht, which completely increased the glamor of the photos.

At first, the photographs looked in perfect condition, not a criticism or bad comment to make, but as we know the Kardashians have followers with a magnifying glass eye that any fix or defect they see, they quickly comment on it so that a thread of comments. This is how the businesswoman was judged to have abused editing with Photoshop because, apparently, her navel looked ‘abnormal’.

As we mentioned before, this would not be the first time that this has happened to Kim, because a few months ago he even decided to respond to criticism: “Come on, guys… Really? Do you seriously think that I have removed my navel with Photoshop? … well, I suggest you enter my store so you can cover your navels with a good high-waisted underwear, like me”, commented the celebrity, leaving his ‘haters ‘ with his mouth shut.