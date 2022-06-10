Khloe Kardashian’s lips look huge and her face distorted in the new video after fans begged her to show “natural” beauty

KHLOE Kardashian’s lips look huge and her face distorted in a new video she shared on social media.

The Hulu star recently sparked concern about her “slim” build as she looked a lot more different than usual.

The 37-year-old took her Instagram Stories to share a short clip of her relaxing in bed with her four-year-old daughter True.

In the video, Khloe purses her lips which look quite large as she poses for the camera before asking her only son, “What are we doing?”

“Watching Mom,” True responds as the mom and daughter pair settle down to watch the family’s new series, The Kardashians.

Fans on Reddit were quick to call Khloe for letting her little girl watch the latest episode, which sees the mom of one learning about her dad Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

“Why do you let True watch that episode?” one person wrote while another added: “It’s not nice if you let True watch that episode with her.”

“I like to think they turned it off before the final scene,” suggested another fan.

Earlier this year Tristan, who shares True with Khloe, confirmed she had a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols and apologized to the star.

Meanwhile, some fans have blamed the stress of the scandal as the main reason the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has slimmed down.

Khloe has flaunted her body in numerous photos and videos – previously her ribs were visible as she posed in a tiny bikini.

She also modeled her company’s new Good American swimwear, sporting her pink bikini and revealing her small waistline.

“She looks very thin. Hope you’re okay Khloe, ”wrote one person at the time.

Another added: “You are fantastic but a little too thin”, while one commentator stated: “She looks sick …”

The reality star has lost over 60 pounds in the past four years.

KEEP NATURAL?

Khloe, who recently walked the red carpet in a nude dress, also has fans begging her to show more of her “natural” beauty.

The pleas came when viewers were shocked to see Khloe’s unedited version during an episode of The Kardashians.

In the scene, Khloe sits and talks during a confessional while wearing an orange top with large hoop earrings, with a more natural look than the Instagram photos she shared a few hours earlier.

Fans have pinpointed key differences between Khloe on social media and her reality show, such as her eye color, missing mole, and her thinner lips.

“This absolutely blew me away!” one wrote, while another said, “I think it’s nice without Photoshop”.

One intervened: “The lips are clearly plumped and outlined, but still in the realm of ‘looks good'”.

