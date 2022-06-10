Khloe Kardashian risks suffering major wardrobe malfunction as she shows underboob in photo shoot UNEDITED clip

KHLOE Kardashian narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction while shooting new pieces from his Good American jeans collection.

The Kardashians star continued to show off her slim figure despite fans sharing concerns that she had become “too thin.”

Khloe, 37, posed for a Good American photoshoot during Wednesday’s episode, in which she wore denim Bermuda shorts and a long-sleeved white crop top.

But the reality star almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when she reached out to pose and her breasts popped out under her tiny t-shirt.

The TV personality went without a bra for the shots and was inches from exposing her nipples.

But Khloe looked staggered as she smiled brightly and continued to pose for the shoot.

The mother of one of them recently lost a lot of weight and has maintained a drastic, and some fear unhealthy, weight loss.

Khloe’s slim figure recently sparked concern after she shared a video on her Instagram story in a pair of skinny leggings and a sports bra while at the gym.

She snapped the clip in the mirror surrounded by weights and medicine balls, zooming in to highlight her chiseled abs.

The TV star tied her blonde locks into a ponytail while holding the phone in front of her face to record the reflection of her body.

Khloe snapped a boomerang in a second shot, focusing the camera on her butt.

FANS CONCERNS

The Good American founder has been worried fans about her noticeably smaller figure as she continues to show off her body online.

A social media user called the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, commenting, “They get so many surgeries that they can’t be healthy.”

Another remarked, “She’s getting thin every day I wish someone would tell her she was beautiful before all of this.”

LITTLE TEENY KHLO

Earlier this month, she sparked further concern when she shared a photo of herself in a tiny pink bikini, a new piece from her clothing company.

Khloe posed with one arm at her side and the other at the top angled behind her head as she leaned against it.

She flaunted her slim waist with just a pink jacket left open over her swimsuit.

Fans shared their concerns with the reality star in the photo’s comments section.

A concerned follower posted on Khloe’s figure: “He doesn’t look healthy at all.”

Another told her that unfortunately “she looks sick”.

A third agreed, writing: “You look very ill. You let that little daddy stress you to the bone.

BLAME ‘STRESS’

Kardashian fans shared their theories about Khloe and her older sister Kim Kardashian’s drastic weight loss on Reddit.

One Redditor wrote: “It’s just Khloe and Kim. Khloe probably got depressed over the news about Tristan’s baby [and] she is exercising a lot to cope with being single [and] Kim did it for Marilyn’s dress ”.

Another said, “I think Khloe has gotten thin due to her insecurity and stress issues, and Kim, who can’t stand being outdone, has lost weight to compete. The way they managed to lose it is most likely not due to [a] healthy diet and exercise “.

A Redditor comedian commented that while they don’t know why or how Kim and Khloe are losing weight: “one thing I know for sure, they definitely haven’t lost weight from any of those shady diet teas, energy supplements, meal replacement shakes, [or] Slimming lollipops that promote on social media. “

