Khloe Kardashian on Kim Kardashian’s “cute” relationship with Pete Davidson: “She’s in love”

Headlong! While Kim Kardashian shyly played on being in love with Pete Davidson in the most recent episode of The Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight.

37-year-old fashion designer Good American watched Thursday’s June 9 episode of the Hulu show with fans via Twitter.

“Kimberly is in love lmao it’s so cute #TheKardashians”, tweeted a fan to whom Khloé replied: “Isn’t that right ??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.

Khloe Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Shutterstock (2)

The 41-year-old Skims creator has been more open about her relationship with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum in recent episodes of The Kardashians.

“So, that’s how it ended with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just an atmosphere. I was like, ‘Oh shit. Maybe I just need to try something different, ‘”Kim began in the June 2 episode. “But Pete doesn’t come to my afterparty and everyone was at my afterparty. He’s not giving me the time of day. So, a few days later I called the SNL producer and said, “Hey, do you have Pete’s number?” I am writing to him.

The selfish author, who split from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, continued: “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I’m going to have an affair with him.’ I was just thinking, “I’ve heard about this BDE, I need to get out.” Basically I was DTF (up to f – k). “

While she didn’t necessarily intend their relationship to become serious, Kim can’t do without her feelings for the actor.

“Pete must be literally the best human I’ve ever met. Like, the best heart, ”he exclaimed during an interview on the reality show. “People will always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that’s, like, fourth on my list of why I like it. He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really caring, humble and so genuine. I’d say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.

During Thursday’s episode, Davidson surprised his girlfriend with Dibs as she took off for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.

“Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We are doing really well, ”she added. “Pete said, ‘I’m going to grow on you. Wait up. I give in after four months and you will be obsessed. ‘ And I was like, ‘OK. We will see.'”

Khloé isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family Davidson has bonded with. The comedian was spotted with Kim and West’s children, also North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “He’s a big boy himself and he makes them laugh.”

