Khloe Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Whether he’s defending Kravis at the lavish Italian nuptials of kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barkeror cheering on Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, it’s safe to say that Khloé loves love…and her family.

“The older I get, the more and more I realize what an amazing relationship I have with each of my siblings,” she told People in 2021. “It’s totally corny, but I’m so in love with each one of them.”

Khloé has always been close with her siblings and mother Kris Jenner, but sources report that Kim and Khloé’s relationship has deepened in recent months, according to People.

With Khloé reeling in the wake of her ex Tristan Thompson’s mommy-baby drama, and Kim continuing to navigate her messy split from Kanye “Ye” West, the sisters have been each other’s best support system.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker