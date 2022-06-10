Khloe Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Whether he’s defending Kravis at the lavish Italian nuptials of kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barkeror cheering on Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, it’s safe to say that Khloé loves love…and her family.

"The older I get, the more and more I realize what an amazing relationship I have with each of my siblings," she told People in 2021. "It's totally corny, but I'm so in love with each one of them."

Khloé has always been close with her siblings and mother Kris Jenner, but sources report that Kim and Khloé’s relationship has deepened in recent months, according to People.

With Khloé reeling in the wake of her ex Tristan Thompson’s mommy-baby drama, and Kim continuing to navigate her messy split from Kanye “Ye” West, the sisters have been each other’s best support system.

“Khloe often expresses how lucky she is that Kim helps her heal from Tristan,” a source told the outlet, adding that both women view their relationship as “special.”

Given their close bond, it’s no surprise that Khloe is often the one to spill the beans about Kim’s new romance with Davidson, which she did on social media, scheduled for the June 9 episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

This time, however, Khloé’s big reveal was something fans have long suspected about the Skims mogul and her boyfriend.

Is Kim Kardashian in love?

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started spending time together in 2021, the couple seems to be taking each other more and more seriously. Before attending the Met Gala together in 2022, Davidson was seen sporting fresh ink that read “KNSCP,” apparently in honor of Kim and her four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Around Memorial Day, the comedian also bleached his hair to match Kim’s icy blonde locks. If that’s not true love, we don’t know what is!

But when it came time for Kim to say the “L” word on TV, she played coy. “I don’t know if it’s any of your business,” she told a producer from Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” who asked her if she had a crush on Davidson (via E! News).

Kim added that “we’re doing really, really good” and seemed touched by Davidson’s sweet gestures, which included sending the reality star her favorite gas station treat. Later, she confessed that Dibs’s gift of hers was “the only kind of gift she would break up over.” [mi] veganism”.

But while Kim kept things close to her chest, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, was more frank. Responding to a fan on Twitter who wrote, “Kimberly is IN LOVE. Imao she’s so cute,” Khloe said, “Isn’t she?”

She added, “She’s in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.” Reading between the lines, it looks like Khloé is right! Throughout the episode, Kim continued to rave about her man, calling him “a good, good person” with “the best heart,” according to HollywoodLife.