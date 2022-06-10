Khloé Kardashian and her reaction to Tristan’s latest infidelity

If there is a family that has opened the doors of their house wide to show the public the most intimate moments, that has been the Kardashian. With them we have lived weddings, births, separations and misunderstandings over the years, but without a doubt, some of the most painful moments have been carried out by Khloe Kardashian. Despite being one of her closest sisters and always willing to support the rest of the family as a caring aunt and an ever-ready hand, when it comes to matters of the heart, she has found herself in very difficult positions. . How to forget when she was about to give birth to her only daughter, when she found out about one of Tristan Thompson’s infidelities, her partner, at the same time that she was doing it all over the world. Although it seemed that everything was better with Khloé and Tristan after their reconciliation, in early December the bombshell came, the basketball player was expecting a child with another woman without the youngest of the Kardashians knowing it. It was so that the cameras of her reality show captured when Kim was in charge of informing Khloé of the situation, to the bewilderment of the whole family.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Tristan Thompson has admitted to having a casual relationship with the mother of his third child

The mother of Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby broke the silence

As happened when Khloé was about to give birth, this time the images showed Kim in the gym at 06:30 am after having read in the Daily Mail the letter that Tristan sent to the court, accepting to have had a physical relationship with the woman who sought to report him for paternity, but in which he claimed to have doubts about his relationship with the baby. A desperate Kim sent the text to Khloé, who was asleep, then called Kris, Kourtney and Kylie explaining what happened and looking for the best way to let her sister know.

“I’m shaking for her, my soul is dying for her,” Kim says, visibly upset as she reads Tristan’s statement to her sisters, as well as letting them know that the baby’s birth was scheduled for that day. “This is Tristan speaking…this is his full statement…Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party, he went home from his 30th birthday party, he went to Houston to play away, we can check his schedule, and then he slept with this girl”, says Kim who was leading the charge in this situation.

SEE GALLERY

Kim made up her mind to send the information to Tristan and ask him, “Does Khloé know about this?” Knowing that it wasn’t possible and that once again her sister would be caught off guard by news of this kind. This week’s episode was left unfinished before Khloé’s reaction could be known, but in a preview, she explains to her sisters that she has fainted from the anxiety she has had after this.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together at True’s party

What Khloé said from a distance

Despite the fact that this happened a few months ago, it is in the most recent episodes of their reality show that it has been seen how they lived it. From a distance, Khloé has been questioned on the subject during her interview with the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat: “Well, bizarrely, Kim – every time this has happened, which is sad that it has happened more than once -, of somehow there are always cameras with them. Kim was filming her workout at 6:30 in the morning because I think she and Kanye were going to do something with the kids. Randomly, they were recording, Kim was in the gym and in real time she found out the information that I found out from Kim… a sister always tells me, every time I have found out from a sister, ”says a calm Khloé and thoughtful about the situation.

“I find out along with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part. It’s all wrong, but could there be a little respect to let me know before it’s reported in the Daily Mail? It would be nice,” says a hurt Khloé.

SEE GALLERY



