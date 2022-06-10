Khloe Kardashian accused of “copying” sister Kim after spotting bizarre details in new Hulu episode

KHLOE Kardashian was accused of copying her older sister Kim after sporting the exact same Balenciaga shirt while in Italy.

The Kardashians star nearly suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in a recent Good American photo shoot.

5

Now Khloe, 37, has been accused of copying her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, as the two were seen wearing the exact same shirt on the Hulu show.

In a scene from this week’s episode, the reality star headed to the set to watch her open call Good American models pose for their first photo shoot.

The TV personality arrived wearing a bright orange long-sleeved Balenciaga jersey dress paired with black thigh-high heeled boots.

Her long blonde hair was styled in waves and she sported completely glam makeup under her edgy black sunglasses.

But fans were more concerned about the dress in general, as it was noted that Khloe’s sister Kim recently wore the exact same dress in a previous episode.

They wrote Twitter: “Not Kim E Khloe in the same shirt as Balenciaga #The Kardashians. “

TWINNING

Earlier this month the founder of SKIMS sported the exact same outfit while sporting her brand new private jet.

Kim gave fans a look inside the $ 150 million purchase dress for a queen.

She fell on top of her plane as she flew from Los Angeles to the Dominican Republic to shoot the cover of Sports Illustrated.

In the scenes, the TV star was seen wearing the exact same orange dress as Balenciaga, although instead she went barefoot without makeup for her debut flight on the plane.

DETAILS OF THE PRIVATE JET

Kim provided a comprehensive look inside and outside the plane, tactfully called “Air Kim”.

The trip to the photo shoot was her maiden voyage on the plane, as she told viewers: “My plane… oh my god. I have never dreamed of owning a plane. I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home ”.

Kim continued: “Welcome to Air Kim! Planes are usually dark with lighter skin. I had customized mine with all the light wood. I did put a bathroom in the front and a bathroom in the back.

“Each place has its own phone charger. The best and most exciting part of the plane is that it’s all cashmere. Ceiling, windows, cashmere headrest, ”she revealed.

The camera panned to show that the private jet was covered from floor to ceiling in flawless lightweight cashmere.

The rear of the plane featured a king-size bed and Kim warned she will use a “no shoes” policy to prevent carpet stains.

The TV star explained that guests will instead be provided with a pair of personalized SKIMS slippers for their ride.

FASHION PAS

Khloe was being scrutinized for her fashion choices and, earlier in this week’s episode, she nearly suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while shooting new pieces from her Good American jeans collection.

One’s mother posed for the camera wearing a pair of denim Bermuda shorts and a long-sleeved white crop top.

But the Hulu star nearly suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction when she reached out to pose and her underboob poked under her tiny shirt.

The TV personality went without a bra for the shots and was inches from exposing her nipples.

But Khloe looked staggered as she smiled brightly and continued to pose for the shoot.

5

5