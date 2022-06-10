Kevin Gates went bold in his latest freestyle and started hitting Beyoncé

Ads

Few people in the entertainment industry are more deserving of the reputation they have earned than Beyoncé, a popular music icon who has also created some truly extraordinary works of art over the years. Since she’s become a pop culture idol, though, she’s also become something of a sex symbol, for better or for worse. Now, rapper Kevin Gates is making his sexual feelings known about Beyoncé.

What did Kevin Gates say about Beyoncé?

In a new freestyle rap, Kevin makes it clear that he wants to end up in bed with Beyoncé, as do rapper Nicki Minaj and model / singer Rubi Rose.

“Beyoncé has to let me beat her up,” says Kevin during his rap, and later adds that “I want Nicki, she needs Kevin / She’s still playing with Kenneth”.

In rapping about Rubi, Kevin said “” Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet pointing towards my ceiling / With my tongue deep inside you a– while I kiss you all over your kitty. ”

Source: Getty Images

Needless to say, Kevin wasn’t afraid to be quite explicit about his wishes. While Nicki and Beyoncé have yet to respond to the verse, Rubi did so on Twitter, writing that “Kevin Gates is weird as h – l lol”.

Rap has clearly allowed him to unleash his desires, but it seems unlikely that he will sleep with one of the women he rapped with, at least in the foreseeable future.

Kevin also downloaded the drama with his wife.

In addition to discussing his own wishes, Kevin’s freestyle also contained a few words about the status of his marriage to his wife, Dreka. “Personal trainer invaded my personal space / Deep down he killed me,” Kevin rapped, suggesting that there was a certain infidelity to their relationship.



Elsewhere in freestyle, he elaborated further on what happened: “I took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was tripping / I did the song ‘Dreka’, lied to the world while trying to protect his image.”

Kevin’s fans have been speculating about the status of their relationship for some time now, as they haven’t been seen together or on social media in some time.

Source: YouTube

Kevin spurred rumors of a split on social media, however, suggesting in the comments that he “lost fans” because he chose to make himself happy instead of being with her.

Kevin and Dreka have been together since the early 2000s and got married in 2015. They have two children together, a 9-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. Also, speculation suggests he may be dating the Love & Hip Hop star. Jojo Zarur.

If so, we’ll need to see how Jojo handles Kevin’s incredibly thirsty rap about a variety of other famous women. She will hopefully be confident enough in their relationship that she can handle some desire for other women, but we’ll just have to see if that relationship can stand the test of time.

