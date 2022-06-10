Keanu Reeves is the author and protagonist of a “gore” comic – Books

Keanu Reeves is part of the script for his comic BRZRKR (pronounced Berserker) accompanied by writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney.

The 12-volume comic is already a hit in the United States and Netflix announced that it will be made into a movie (starring Reeves himself) and an animated series.

Now, BRZRKR arrives in Argentina thanks to Planeta.

“I saw the image of a guy who punched another guy through the chest and came out his back, tore off his arms… I don’t know why, but it occurred to me,” said the actor about his inspiration for the script of this comic.

BRZRKR concentrates some of the iconic Keanu Reeves films, such as the John Wick saga, with a combination of violence, ‘gore’ and an immortal anti-hero.

However, in the first issue, an argument with a certain philosophical background can also be guessed: the psychological tribulations that will torment B, the mysterious protagonist who is physically the same as Keanu Reeves.

The story is about B, a cursed 80,000-year-old immortal who made a deal with the United States Army to be a ruthless killing machine in exchange for his return to mortality.

However, sometimes memories assail B, with flashbacks to different times in human history.

The comic also has several nods to Reeves’ most famous film, The Matrix: B takes a bicolor pill as part of his medication to recover mortality. “It’s a bit meta-referential,” Reeves admitted at the comic’s US launch.

“When drawing the first number, I got on a nice Ducati or something, and I have not stopped since the speed kept increasing,” confessed cartoonist Ron Garney, who had already drawn Spiderman, Daredevil or Captain America, and admits that this is his most violent comic.