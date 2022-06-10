Katy Perry shines in a neon green midi dress and sandals in 2022

Katy Perry It’s in Las Vegas. Some might hear the name of the city and think of the casinos, the nightclubs and the buffets of the big hotels. But when we listen to Las Vegas, our mind automatically travels to celine dion, Britney Spears and now Katy Perry. Three great artists who made the wildest city in the world their residence and gave us shows memorable. Now that the American singer has opened new dates for her concerts called Play, at The Theater located at Resorts World Las Vegas, fans or simply lovers of a good party can be part of the singer’s eclectic universe for at least one night.

As the American interpreter Katy Perry herself said, it was only a matter of time before Nevada and the extravagant personality of the artist crossed paths. After all, her parents met and were married there, and the city has always held a special place for her. Therefore, Las Vegas decided to award her the keys to the city and officially name a day ‘Katy Perry Day’ at a ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas’ AYU Dayclub. Despite the high temperatures that exist at this time of year, the singer opted to shine more than any spectacular of strip lights with a neon-colored midi dress and flip flops matching

How is the neon green midi dress and sandals that Katy Perry wore in 2022?

Katy Perry at the ceremony in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In midi cut, sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, this was the dress she chose Katy Perry to appear at the ceremony in his honor. The fitted design perfectly highlighted the silhouette of the singer, who decided to complement it with a pair of wrap sandals in a neon green hue as well. As always, the singer relied on the work of her stylist, Tatiana Waterford, to find the perfect look that reflected her personality.

the rest of his glamremained more discreet, as her head stylist, Rick Henry, opted for a high updo for her long dark hair and some earrings shiny long. If we talk about your look beauty, makeup artist Michael Anthony created for her a cut crease on the eyes, a cat eye liner with the perfect angle and a lot of gloss on the lips: simply impeccable.