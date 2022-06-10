Katy Perry or how to welcome the neon green that promises to revolutionize the summer

two/6

The Harleys in Hawaii songwriter dazzled on the occasion in a neon green dress and matching strappy sandals. A long-sleeved, midi-cut design with a sweetheart neckline that was ideal for attending the ceremony and capturing all eyes present. The dress model – a special summer garment par excellence – was extremely tight, thus emphasizing the curves of the businesswoman, and had pronounced shoulder pads capable of elevating the creation to the next level.





The street style has spoken. Fashion experts have sentenced on the street and with their best clothes that the color green -in its most saturated variant- will dye our favorite clothes this spring-summer 2022. Katy Perry -being aware of this- did not want to miss the opportunity to offer a class of style on how to defend said tonality in a truly memorable public appearance. Although it is true that fluorine green is not the only shade that triumphs, since it competes with fuchsias, yellows, vitamin oranges and blues, everything indicates that it will continue to catapult itself as the absolute ruler in the collections of the geniuses of the sector.





