Kardashian fans were stunned after Khloe posted vicious tweets about ex-Tristan Thompson

KHLOE Kardashian has shown his true feelings for his ex Tristan Thompson by sharing fierce new tweets.

The reality star, who shares True with the four-year-old NBA player, responded with four heart emojis to a tweet exclaiming “f ** k Tristan!”

The social media outburst came as fans watched Khloe, 37, learn about the scandal of Tristan’s love child, 31, in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

When the show was released, the mom of one took to Twitter to interact with her fans.

A follower wrote: “I respect you all for being on this shit positivity but fucking Tristan! #TheKardashians, ”to which Khloe replied with four heart emojis.

Khloe then told the fan to “join the club” when they tweeted: “I can’t believe I forgave him like that for breaking my girlfriend’s heart.”

The founder of Good American added that watching events on the reality show wasn’t easy for her.

“Reviewing this part is uncomfortable, but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express,” he began.

“Praise the Lord, I have them for the rest of my life.”

Hulu viewers saw how Khloe learned about the latest act of infidelity in the latest episode of her family’s new series.

BRINGER OF BAD NEWS

The finale, due out next week, should reveal how it all went.

Leaving fans on a cliffhanger, this week’s episode showed that Kim Kardashian, 41, was the first to discover that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols, 31, and possibly had a child.

He confirmed the news in court documents, which Kim read during a phone call with her sisters Kylie Jenner, 24, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43.

Kylie asked if Tristan was “the worst person on the planet”, while Kourtney said his betrayal was “endless”.

Khloe was apparently still asleep at that moment before Kim woke her up with a call to break the news.

When she opened the link her sister sent her, Khloe exclaimed, “What the fuck is this?”

The paternity test results later confirmed that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, a baby boy named Theo.

Tristan’s son is now six months old, but Maralee claims she has never met her father as she argues with the Chicago Bulls player over child support payments.

