Kardashian fans think Kendall Jenner is secretly MARRIED to longtime boyfriend Devin Booker after spotting an important clue

KARDASHIAN fans are thinking Kendall Jenner is secretly married to her longtime boyfriend Devin Booker after spotting an important clue.

Fans think they’ve spotted the clue in the list of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding invitations.

5

A TikTok user explained his theory by explaining why so many fans think Kendall, 26, is engaged or even married to Devin, 25.

Devin went with Kendall to the wedding, but it was rumored that only newlyweds were invited to the wedding.

Kylie’s dad Travis Scott didn’t attend and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was also missing.

Fans continued to speculate in the comments when one wrote, “Kendall is super secretive anyway. I wouldn’t doubt a secret engagement “.

Another said, “Well, I guess we’ll see. Kris Jenner could divulge it herself if it is true ”.

A third wondered, “Maybe that’s why Kris told Kendall it was time to have a baby in an earlier episode.”

LOVE STORY

Kendall and Devin have kept their romance largely out of the tabloids.

Most read in Entertainment

The two have been friends for years, as they used to have double dates when dating Ben Simmons and Jordyn Woods respectively.

Rumors started circulating about Devin and Kendall’s dates when they were spotted outside a gas station in Sedona, Arizona in early 2020.

Things heated up in the fall of 2020 as the couple started showing more interest in each other and sharing more romantic dates.

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Kendall took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple, confirming their love story.

Devin was a basketball star at Moss Point High School before turning pro and playing for the Phoenix Suns.

She was the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and made her debut two days before her 19th birthday.

Since then, Devin is currently in the midst of a whopping $ 158 million five-year contract with his team.

MAIN CHEMISTRY

A source previously told In Touch that the couple’s chemistry is “off the charts.”

The insider said: “They can’t get their hands off. They have a natural relationship that is not forced.

“Devin makes her laugh [and] makes her feel safe. They love to travel together, they love to eat really bad food, they love the same movies, there are no awkward moments ”.

Despite their chemistry and connection, Us Weekly reports that the new duo are not that “serious” and are just “having fun with each other”.

PARTY PEOPLE

The couple certainly seemed inseparable at their respective birthday celebrations in October and November.

In a photo shared online, Kendall cheekily hugged Booker and wished the dancer a happy birthday on October 30, just after the couple returned from a romantic vacation.

In the Instagram shot, Kendall was lying on top of her boyfriend, sticking her tongue out as Devin smiled softly.

Kendall wore a tie-dye asymmetrical crop top and black leather pants.

Most of the NBA player’s body is covered by Kendall, but he appeared to be dressed in black.

The couple lay in what appeared to be poolside chairs.

Kendall titled the shot “happy birthday best friend,” tagging her boyfriend.

She posted a second photo of her boyfriend in her story with three plain red hearts.

A week later, it was Kendall’s turn to be celebrated, as she celebrated her 26th birthday on November 3.

5

5