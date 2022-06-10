Kardashian fans label Khloe True’s daughter, 4, the “cutest little girl” of the family in adorable new photos with their new cat

KARDASHIAN fans say Khloe True’s daughter, four, is the “cutest little girl” in the family after setting their sights on a new set of photos.

The mother-daughter duo recently welcomed a new addition to their family earlier this year – a cat, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently showed on Instagram.

6

6

On Thursday, Khloe, 37, gave fans a look at their feline friend, Gray Kitty, in a series of adorable snaps alongside True.

In the first of the photos, the daughter of the co-founder of Good American smiles at the camera with her kitten in her hands.

She appeared in a pink dress with her hair pulled back in two small buns and a half up and half down style.

A second photo shows True planting a kiss on the cat’s head.

A third photo captures True looking straight into the camera, cuddling her pet, while in a fourth photo she makes a lovely face as the cat looks elsewhere in the room.

Eventually, True smiles a toothy grin with her eyes closed and her face crumpled in delight with the cat in her arms.

Khloe’s caption reads: “True and Gray Kitty

“Scroll to see what pure happiness looks like.”

Most read in Entertainment

Fans and family members flocked to the comments to worship True and her furry family member.

‘THE CUTEST’

Khloe’s older sister Kim Kardashian writes, “The cutest! My baby!!!!”

Kylie Jenner, another famous member of the family, adds: “cute”.

One fan commented, “Omg, she is literally so beautiful”, while another called her and her cat “the cutest”.

HERE KITTEN

The Kardashian star and her daughter welcomed Gray Kitty into their family earlier this year.

Khloe first introduced the cat in January, following confirmation that Tristan Thompson had had a child with mistress Maralee Nichols, with whom she cheated on the reality star.

Earlier this year, Khloe first shared a series of Instagram photos of True and her kitten.

Khloe simply titled the photo set with a white heart emoji.

Her little daughter smiled as she put the cat on her cheek.

Gray Kitty had a bright pink sparkly collar around her neck with a matching bell hanging from it.

True it was all smiles as he proudly displayed the animal.

Khloe, meanwhile, struggled.

THE PAIN OF KHLOE

Fans recently took a close look at the moment she and her family learned about Tristan’s love child scandal.

During an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe appears on the phone chatting with her sister Kendall Jenner.

One’s mom admits, “I’m so anxious. I passed out the other day ”.

Her model sister is shocked, gasping before asking, “What? When did you faint? “

Fans weren’t able to hear Khloe’s response, however, and will have to wait until the next episode airs.

SHOCKING NEWS

News of Tristan’s infidelity and consequent son love spread early in the episode.

Khloe is shown on the set of a photo shoot for her brand, Good American.

In a voiceover, he says, “At this time in my life, everything is really in a really good place right now.”

The next morning, the produce is seen being picked up outside one of the Kardashians’ homes.

Inside a lavish gymnasium, Kim is filling Kris Jenner with drama.

She looks angry, saying, “Her whole statement is in this thing that says I slept with her – it’s this whole thing that says, ‘I Tristan Thompson met this girl in Houston, I slept with her on my day. 30th birthday. ‘

“So I sent it to him, I said, ‘Does Khloe know?’

“Khloe doesn’t even fucking know.”

He then rushes off the phone, revealing that Kylie Jenner is on the other line.

In a voice apparently half awake, he says: “You’re lying.”

Kim replies, “No, I’m not fucking lying, and I’m like shivering for her. My soul dies for her.

“And the crazy thing is, he wrote a whole statement. Let me read it to you. “

Kylie then asks, “Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?”

Kim replies, “No, I know. I’m filming right now, but that’s always what happens with us because I always film when this happens ”.

He reads the above statement, telling his sister, “Let me read it to you.

“So this is a document he filed that says, ‘The only time I have had sex with the petitioner’ – which is the girl – ‘was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas.

“The petitioner states that she is pregnant with my child and that it should expire on 3 December; however, the petitioner does not remember when I had sex with her; therefore, I do not know if you say that I am the father of the child are supported by facts. ‘”

Tristan confessed to being his father’s son in January, a month after the birth of his son, Theo.

6

6