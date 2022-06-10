Justin Bieber shock: “A virus has paralyzed half my face. I don’t know when I’ll be back on stage”

Lyme disease and chronic mononucleosis have nothing to do with it this time. Justin Bieber he was forced to suspend the tour indefinitely due to a virus, which hit him in the ear and paralyzed half of his face. He revealed it himself in a video posted on his social channels: “ As you can see from my face, I’m not fine. I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that attacked the nerves in my ear and paralyzed the right side of my face. “.

Two days ago the Canadian pop star had canceled two concerts in Toronto and one in Washington DC, which were part of his world tour, vaguely speaking of one disease which had gotten worse. The singer had not, however, mentioned which disease it was. Many thought that the symptoms of Lyme disease and mononucleosis, which hit him two years ago, had returned. But in reality Justin Bieber was hit by another virus, the Ramsay Hunt syndromea “ rather serious disease “, as the artist defined it, which attacks the nerves of the ear and which caused a partial paralysis of the face.