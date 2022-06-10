Justin Bieber has Lyme disease: the tour stops

With an announcement on Instagram, singer Justin Bieber told fans that his Justice Tour will be stopped due to the worsening of the Lyme disease infection

“I can’t believe I’m saying that. I have tried everything to get better but the disease is getting worse. It breaks my heart but I will have to postpone my next shows (medical order) “. With an Instagram story Justin Bieber announced the stop of his ‘Justice Tour’ concerts in Toronto. The pause, explains Dire (www.dire.it), is due to theworsening of Lyme diseasewhich he announced he was affected by in 2020.

WHAT IS LYME DISEASE

Lyme disease (Lyme borreliosis) is a bacterial infection transmitted by a tick bite. It is the bacterium that causes it Borrelia Burgdorferi, a microorganism that can infest ticks, especially those belonging to the genus Ixodes. It is a pathology ‘multisystem’because it affects multiple organs and tissues, especially the skinthe jointsthe nervous system and the heart. Disorders can be of varying severity. It manifests itself as a small redness on the skin (erythema migrans) at the height of the tick bite, which then tends to expand into the surrounding areas. If left untreated, they can present themselves joint and muscle pain, neurological symptoms of various kinds, sometimes heart involvement, often accompanied by flu-like symptomssuch as exhaustion with a feeling of malaise. Treated with specific antibioticsLyme disease has a high rate of complete cure if taken in time. In case of late diagnosis the percentage is reduced, with reappearance of symptoms after the therapy due to the persistence of the bacterium in the tissues and organs.

THE STARS WHO HAVE CONTRACTED THE DISEASE

Not just Justin Bieber. There are many celebrities who have announced in the past that they have contracted Lyme disease. In Italy it was Victoria Cabello, who after years of ordeal has managed to heal completely. Among the overseas stars, however, cases of Bella Hadid and the mother Yolanda, Richard Gere, Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, Avril Lavigne, George W. Bush, Amy Schumer, Shania Twain, Kelly Osbourne.

