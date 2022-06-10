‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Nostalgic rescues for empty movies

VALENCIA. In the previous episode directed by JA Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs escaped from Isla Nublar and were released. Now, in this new adventure that serves as the closing of the trilogy, the species live among us and try to adapt to our civilization at the same time that the human being also tries to adapt to coexist with them in a cycle full of new implications, both physical and morals.

However, in Jurassic World: Dominion, dinosaurs have less prominence than might be expected, to the point that their appearances are almost residual. The really important thing here is the rescue of part of the original cast of Steven Spielberg’s film, specifically that of the characters played by Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Unfortunately, there is bad news, even that is not enough. That nice nostalgic detail when it comes to creating bridges between the past and the present does not finish working and, although it is exciting to meet them again, their role in the plot is very limited beyond their mere rescue. They deserved something more, since they are the maximum claim and the founding pillar of the saga.

When Steven Spielberg adapted Michael Crichton’s novel, he was probably unaware of the extent to which it was going to impact popular culture. From that moment on, dinosaurs have become part of the contemporary collective memory of all generations. Children learn the names of different species and dinosaurs have become a genus in themselves. However, the Jurassic saga has never lived up to that first time, it has never surpassed that plane that served to fill our mouths with the term ‘sense of wonder’. That moment has not been overcome and little remains in Jurassic World: Dominion of that ‘sense of wonder’. Everything sounds too seen, recycled, a franchise without much more to contribute.

Director Colin Trevorrow tries to put together a puzzle with all the pieces at his fingertips. Namely: the trio of veterans who will try to investigate if a plague of mutated locusts that is devastating the fields is the responsibility of a biotech company; the couple formed by Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, who have now formed a kind of nuclear family to protect the identity of Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), the granddaughter of Benjamin Lockwood, who hides a secret that could be the cornerstone of the cloning. On the other hand, we have unscrupulous bounty hunters, a brave pilot who will help the good guys, a scientist obsessed with controlling the world, crazy lobsters and Blue, the velociraptor trained by Chris Pratt who has managed to reproduce himself and has a offspring that have been stolen.

The problem is that the fit of these elements ends up giving a bit of the same, and the film strives to generate chained moments that respond to the pure logic of action. The different narrative lines are too forced to end up converging and everything seems to advance by the principle of accumulation. All these objections are not an impediment to enjoy the film. There is rhythm, an amazing audiovisual display, exotic adventures. But it is enough to scratch the surface a little to realize that it is a routine film, without ideas and with little to tell, beyond the ecological discourse and environmental activism, as well as the fight against the large corporations that control the world.