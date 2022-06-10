Jurassic Park IV: How a sequel that never existed ended up feeding Jurassic World ideas

Steven Spielberg had mixed feelings about Jurassic Park III (2001). On the one hand, he was satisfied with the final result, an old-fashioned adventure movie for which he knew how to take a step back, settling for the role of executive producer and letting his friend Joe Johnston play with the dinosaurs from the director’s chair. On the other, its box office results, while spectacular on their own, paled when compared to those of the previous two installments. Spielberg sensed that the element of surprise was running outso the only way to seduce audiences again with the franchise would be to give them what the original film contained in tons: something completely new.

“Right now,” he told the magazine star log in their June 2002 issue, “I’ve pretty much made up my mind that I’m going to do a Jurassic Park IV. As with the third, I’m not going to direct it: I hope I can convince Joe Johnston to do it, but it’s up to him. I’m certainly going to offer it to Joe before anyone else. The truth is that we have a wonderful story, I think the best story since the first movie. In fact, I wish it had been the third instead of the fourth. came late but It’s the best story I’ve heard for a dinosaur movie since Michael Crichton’s book.. And I’m not going to tell you anything about her. My lips are sealed”.

Twenty years later, Spielberg no longer has to keep the secret of a project that, as we all know, never got out of pre-production. Now we can know everything about Jurassic Park IV: Its script, written by John Sayles, was leaked years ago and is now freely circulating on the net, as is a good amount of concept art and previews. So what was it about this unborn story that fascinated Steven Spielberg so much? Probably how absolutely crazy she was. This fourth installment did not make any kind of prisoners, to the point that it could have been one of the most eccentric science fiction movies of the 2000s. One of its characters, Baron Herman Von Drax, lives in a castle where he trains some velociraptors to turn them into obedient soldiers… who know how to parachute. Thing they do during climax. That’s that level of insanity.

We do not know how Sayles, director of jewels of indie cinema like lone star (1996) or Limbo (1999), he came to work on this script so far from his creative universe, but there was a previous version -signed by William Monahan, screenwriter of infiltrators (Martin Scorsese, 2006)– and there will surely be at least one later, since some of the project sketches that were leaked years ago show hybrids between humans and dinosaurs, some even laser cannons instead of arms. And that is something that definitely does not appear in John Sayles’ script, which does include medieval castles, kidnapped girls, secret missions in South America, drug dealers and, for some reason, an ending that parodies that of Scarface (Brian DePalma, 1983). Except for John Hammond, none of the protagonists of the previous jurassic parks appear in this script, which does mention Dennis Nedry in passing. Its protagonist was to be Nick Harris, a mercenary who becomes infatuated with Von Drax’s military velociraptors after spending time training them in Navy SEAL tactics.