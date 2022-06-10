Julie Andrews still doesn’t know what her character was in ‘Aquaman’

With the ever-closer release of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, the long-awaited sequel to ‘Aquaman’ that will repeat with James Wan in the direction, we are learning new facts about the saga, including things we didn’t know about its predecessor. The actress Julie Andrewswho participated in the first part, has stated that he still doesn’t know what his role was in the movie.

Under the sea

Julie Andrews, an Oscar-winning actress for ‘Mary Poppins’, commented that she was never very clear about what her character was doing in the superhero’s first adventure, in which gave the voice to a sea creature, Karathen, who spoke telepathically with Jason Momoa’s character. The question arose in an interview, talking about her career as a voice actress:

Apart from ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘The Bridgertons’ and… um (laughs) I’m not going to say ‘Aquaman’, where I played some sort of sea serpent or something. What more interesting things to put my voice into! (…) I don’t have to do my makeup or do my hair anymore, I just go to the studio and put on my voice. You take it all out and then they choose what works best for them, so there is a lot of experimentation.

Peter Safran, producer of ‘Aquaman’, told in 2018 that Andrews recorded his speech from his homewhile James Wan directed him by videoconference, and at the time he was very excited about the possibility that the actress would return to the saga in the future:

It was fantastic. She really nailed it (…) I want to believe that with all the work that went into creating Karathen, why not bring him back for future movies?

At the moment, it has not been confirmed that the actress will return for ‘Aquaman 2’, which will feature the return of Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Randall Park. The film has delayed its release date to March 17, 2023