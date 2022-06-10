Julie Andrews and the emotional moment when she was surprised by the child cast of The Sound of Music

“Tonight it reminds me very clearly how many people are involved in the task of making a movie. And what a great effort it takes to bring the cinema to the screen.” From the stage of Dolby Theater in Hollywoodthe same place where the Oscar party is held every year, With these words, Julie Andrews thanked the American Film Institute (AFI) for her lifetime achievement award on Thursday night.

The ceremony was a new ratification of the spirit that today inspires the great celebrations of cinema in this post-pandemic time. The return to normality is marked by the explicit intention of some major players in the industry of vindicate above all the value of cinema as a collective production designed first and foremost for your enjoyment on the big screen. And this recognition of the 86-year-old actress, a great symbol of the best history of Hollywood musical cinema, is another example of this purpose.

The most emotional moment of the ceremony was experienced when a appeared by surprise five of the children’s protagonists of the rebel novice (1965), one of the first and consecrating appearances in the cinema of Andrews , in addition to becoming a classic musical film of all time.

Nicholas Hammond (72 years old), Duane Chase (71), Angela Cartwright (69), Debbie Turner (65) and Kym Karath (63), who respectively played Friedrich, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl Von Trapp, joined the ceremony from different parts of the room and converged on the stage to share a version of “Do Re Mi”, one of the most popular songs from the four-time Oscar-winning film , including the best film. Andrews received her second nomination there after winning the previous year for best actress for Mary Poppins, in his virtual debut on the big screen. She would be nominated again in 1982 for the film version of another great musical, Victor-Victoria.

The tribute continued with another of the classics of the rebel novice“Edelweiss”, performed by Cynthia Erivo. Andrews recalled that this is his favorite song in the entire film, although he clarified that it has nothing to do with his character and belongs entirely to Christopher Plummer, Captain Von Trapp in the film. “the rebel novice It would have been too cloying without Christopher,” said the actress, evoking the great Canadian actor, who died in February 2021.. There were also mentions for the two deceased child actors, Charmian Carr (as of September 2016, at 73) and Heather Menzies (as of December 2017, at 68).

Andrews did not forget in his words of thanks to his already late husband, director Blake Edwards. “He never liked when people referred to movies as the business or the industry. He always said that cinema was an art and it had to be called only that way”. He also highlighted the “unsung heroes of cinema” among which he included tailors, seamstresses, dialect preparers, artisans and those responsible for color correction and sound mixing.

The reappeared Bo Derek, who was directed by Edwards 43 years ago in 10: the perfect woman and shared that film with Andrews. “Blake and Julia made seven movies together. And that’s nothing compared to the 41 years of marriage they shared. For me and for all of us what they experienced on screen and off it was a perfect 10, ”she said. Jane Seymour, Gwen Stefani and Carol Burnett (host of the evening) also highlighted the winner from the stage.

Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelly Clarkson, and Dick Van Dyke (Andrews’ partner in Mary Poppinswith her vital 96 years) joined the party in honor of Andrews with two greetings recorded on video, after an on-screen tour of the career of the honored actress and her best moments in the cinema.