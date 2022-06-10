‘Joker Soldier’, the soldier who disguised himself as the villain and tried to kill a friend

Since we first saw the Joker on the big screen in 1989, the sinister character has been portrayed by various actors Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. However, contrary to what we thought, these have not been the only ones who have ever put themselves in the shoes of the Gotham villain.

In 2009, a soldier named Christopher Lanum, a fan of the Joker, dressed up as his favorite character while on active duty and committed a crime that could have nearly ended the life of a good friend and colleague.



Christopher Lanum was a fan of the Joker AP

It all started with an argument with his roommate at Fort Eustis, a US Army installation in Newport News, Virginia. The clash was getting more and more and what began as a strong verbal dispute between Lanum and his friend, ended with the young man dressed as Joker stabbing and shooting with a stun gun.





After seeing what he had done, Lanum contacted his girlfriend and they fled together in a truck to Shenandoah National Park, a huge space located more than 300 kilometers from Fort Eustis. There, when both already thought they were out of danger, a park ranger contacted the police and the agents quickly moved to the scene.



Christopher Lanum ended up being shot by the police when he tried to escape from the agents with the help of a shotgun

Seeing the officers, Lanum tried to flee but was eventually caught thanks to the swift and effective police action. When he no longer knew what else he could do, Lanum handed the shotgun to her girlfriend and asked her to shoot, which the young woman adamantly refused, so he picked up the gun himself and pointed it at an officer.

Seeing the intentions of the young soldier, the policemen quickly shot him down and after receiving several shots he did not survive. His girlfriend, on the other hand, was treated and cured in a hospital and later arrested for being an accomplice to the assault.

The soldier who received the dagger survived thanks to medical attention

Fortunately, the colleague who received the stabbing was able to survive the attack thanks to the doctors who treated him for the serious injuries he presented and even after a short time they were able to discharge him.

