Johnny Depp’s lawyers spoke for the first time and revealed the real causes that led the actor to sue Amber Heard

After the trial against Amber Heard, the lawyers of Johnny Depp affirm that the lawsuit was not for money

After the long weeks of the mediatic trial that confronted johnny depp Y Amber Heard, a Virginia jury finally sentenced the actress to pay the actor a millionaire figure for defamation. With the verdict on the table, the interpreter’s lawyers, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, have offered their impressions for the first time after the end of the litigation.

In an interview for the TV show good morning america, both lawyers value the jury’s decision and their work in resolving the case. “Regarding Mr. Depp’s testimonies and our own allegations, this has never been about money. This was to reestablish his reputation, and he has achieved it, ”Chew first clarified. “I think the key to the victory was that Johnny had the opportunity to tell the truth for the first time,” added Vasquez.

Along with the driver George Stephanopoulos, the lawyers also spoke about the weight of media pressure and social networks throughout the process. “I think that social networks have not played any role. This decision of the jury is due to the evidence presented by both parties”, valued the lawyer.

Invited to the program Today of NBC, Vasquez also gave his opinion: “There is no reason to think that the judges have broken their oath. They have had a lot of respect for the process and for the Court and they have done the best they can, ”he considered.

As for the amount that Heard will have to pay the superstar of Pirates of the CaribbeanFairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the sum to $10.35 million, citing Virginia laws that limit punitive damages in defamation cases. However, the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, has already announced that her client will not be able to afford that amount.

In good morning america, Benjamin Chew suggested that Amber Heard may not have to pay the actor the money, although this could be conditional on Heard agreeing not to appeal the case. “Obviously we cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money for Mr. Depp,” the attorney said. And he added: “It was a total victory for Johnny. We feel very confident that there are no errors that would justify any kind of successful appeal.”

Vasquez, the star lawyer turned celebrity, called it “disappointing” that Heard’s team called the victory a blow to women’s rights and the #MeToo movement. And she commented that the actress was brought down by them “using her own words against her,” she told good morning america. “The key to victory was focusing on facts and evidence, and Johnny’s opportunity to tell the truth for the first time,” he stressed.

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, became the “unexpected co-star” of the trial (Getty Images /)

After the jury returned its verdict earlier this month, Azcarate said he would not issue an order reflecting the ruling until June 24, giving Depp and Heard a little more than two more weeks to come to an agreement. agreement on the future of the case.

Keys to settlement could include a waiver of damages as long as Heard does not appeal any part of the case. The parties may also agree to drop some of the defamation claims from the verdict or reduce or eliminate the damages owed to each other, since jurors also ruled against Depp on a Heard defamation claim and decided that he should pay Depp. the actress two million dollars.

It should be remembered that the actor sued Heard in March 2019, claiming that she defamed him when he published an opinion piece in Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Heard has filed a countersuit alleging that Depp abused her before and during their marriage, which ended in 2016, and that she defamed him through statements by his lawyer calling his claims “hoax”.

Days after the ruling in his favor was known, Johnny Depp debuted on TikTok with a spicy video that exceeded 15 million views. In the clip, that lasts at least 30 seconds, thanks its fans and throws a stick at his ex-partner.

“To my most appreciated, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together,” said the actor. His words are accompanied by a footage that begins with the countdown and set to music, with which he tried to pay tribute to those who were with him in the different stages he lived during the trial. “We did the right thing together, all for what mattered to us. And now, we will move forward together. You are, as always, my employers,” he stated.

In the video he is also seen typing on an old typewriter, while crossing out part of what looks like a text that speaks of “death and resurrection”, and playing the guitar. “Once again, I have no way to thank you…other than to say thank you. So thanks. My love and respect, JD”, he said goodbye.