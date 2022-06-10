Johnny Depp’s condition to forgive Amber Heard

Last week, a Virginia jury delivered a landslide verdict against hearddetermined that he should pay Depp $15 million in damages for defaming him. Jurors also found against Johnny for a claim and they decided I should pay him two million.

Fairfax County Judge, Penney Azcaratereduced the amount heard would owe $10.35 million, citing Virginia laws that limit punitive damages in defamation cases. But the lawyer Amber, Elaine Bredehofthe told the presenter of the program Today from NBC, Savannah Guthriethat his client simply could not pay so much to Depp.

the lawyer of Johnny, Benjaminsuggested that it is possible that heard don’t have to pay the money after all. When the presenter of good morning america, George Stephanopoulosasked him if Depp would agree to an agreement in which Amber agrees not to appeal the case in exchange for him “waiving any monetary damages”, chew hinted that he was at the table.

“Obviously we cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp And as we both made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money for Mr. Depp“, said chew. “It was about restoring his reputation, and he has done it.”