Johnny Depp’s co-stars demand his return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Ffinally concluded the libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in which the actor emerged victorious, however, there is still much to fight for.

Countless fans and even Johnny’s co-stars want him to reprise his most iconic role: Captain Jack Sparrow.

This character shaped not only the lives of many children during that time, but also the careers of many artists who are part of the franchise.

Two specific Johnny Depp co-stars from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies ask Disney to reinstate him as the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow.

We talk about the actors Kevin McNally and Greg Ellis, who in the movie played pirates and shared a set with Johnny Depp on a daily basis.

Mr. Gibbs comes out to defend Johnny Depp

Kevin McNally played Mr. Gibbs in the movies, who was Captain Jack Sparrow’s first mate. The actor has repeatedly shown his support for Johnny, but spoke to the Daily Express about his experience with the star both in front of and behind the camera.

“Definitely. I have never seen a hint of any dark side in Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment to him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow. “I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there wouldn’t be a Pirates franchise, and there’s probably a lot of truth to that.”

Greg Ellis also spoke about it

Another actor who would love to share the screen with Johnny Depp in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie is Greg Ellis, who has always had Depp’s support.

Ellis also spoke to The Daily Express about Depp’s possible return and was much more positive about how it could happen.

“He’s very supportive of what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. I’m aware that he’s still navigating the legal system on many fronts, so I don’t talk too much about the details. But I have been and will continue to be vocal. Many people have mischaracterized it. I think he will come back? s. To what extent, I’m not sure,” the actor commented.