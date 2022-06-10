Johnny Depp revived Willy Wonka: actor and some children have a fun meeting in England | Cinema and series

The lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard caught the attention of public opinion. With more than one wanting to know who would win, last Friday June 10 the jury found that the actress was guilty of defamation against her ex-husbandafter writing an opinion column in 2018 in The Washington Post where he shared his experience with domestic violence.

With the exposed result, The actor received the news in England, a country where he began a short musical tour with musician Jeff Beck. Through social networks it has been reported that fans came to the outskirts of the places where he appears to ask for an autograph or a photo.

YOU CAN SEE: Winnie the Pooh eats Igor! New advance reveals terrifying transformation of the tender bear

In that sense, last weekend Johnny Depp was seen attending a dinner that took place at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, United Kingdom. He was accompanied by about 20 close friends.

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us tonight!” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. “What an incredible experience,” she added.

Johnny Depp returns to do the voice of Willy Wonka from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

But the visit did not end there. With several videos on the internet about his arrival at the restaurant, the moment that his fans liked is when he resumes the voice of Willy Wonkaa character he had in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, a film directed by Tim Burton.

YOU CAN SEE: “1899″, official teaser: creators of “Dark” raise the madness in a new Netflix series

“Good morning, little stars. The Earth tells them: hello!” said the actor. , recalling one of the most famous lines of the popular chocolatier. The laughter of those present did not take long to appear.

Who brought Willy Wonka to life in the movies?

The character of Willy Wonka has been played by three actors throughout the history of cinema: the first was Gene Wilder in the original film; the second was Johnny Depp in a remake; and the third will be Timothée Chalamet in a young version of the owner of the chocolate factory.

Timothée Chalamet turned out to be Willy Wonka on the set, and fans captured the moment in new leaked images. Photo: Instagram

Final verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The sentence of the lawyer Azcarate determined that Amber Heard must pay 15 million dollars to her ex-husband for defamation, 10 million for compensatory damages and 5 for punitive damages.

On the other hand, Depp must also pay Heard 2 million in compensatory damages, nothing for punitive damages.

Johnny Depp is on tour in Europe. Photo: diffusion

Filmography of Johnny Depp

Since 1984, Johnny Depp has starred in a wide number of films in action, fantasy, drama, and comedy genres.

Johnny Depp will give life to Louis XV in the cinema

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema after the start of his legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard Photo: composition/AFP

During the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, it was announced that Johnny Depp will return, after three years, to the big screen as King Louis XV for a historical film. The film is directed by and stars the French Maïwenn (“Polisse”, “My love”).

Johnny Depp in Apple TV+’s “Puffins Impossible”

On the other hand, Variety confirmed that the animated series in which Johnny Depp lends voice to the main character Johnny Puff will be part of Apple TV + with a spin-off called “impossible puffins”.

Johnny Deep returns to lend his voice to the character of Johnny Puff. Photo: Apple TV+

Will Johnny Depp be Jack Sparrow again?

Thousands of fans expect Johnny Depp to be Jack sparrow again in the already confirmed sequel to “Pirates of the Caribbean”; however, it is not known how likely this wish of the followers could be. To do this, People magazine spoke with a former executive of ‘The House of the Mouse’, whom they preferred to leave anonymous. His response was quite positive.

“I absolutely believe that, after the verdict, Pirates is ready for the reboot with Johnny as Captain Jack back on board. There is too much box office potential for a character that is so beloved and deeply ingrained in Disney culture.”

“With (producer) Jerry Bruckheimer riding on top of Tom Cruise’s massive success in ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ there’s a huge appetite to bring back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises,” he added.

Johnny Depp made his debut as Jack Sparrow in 2003, with the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”. Photo: Composition/Broadcast/Disney

Johnny Depp acted with a famous Peruvian in an LGTBIQ + drama

In case you don’t know, Johnny Depp met a famous Peruvian actor in the movie “Before Night Falls”. In this plot, we saw Depp as a transvestite named Bon Bon, while Santiago Magill (“Don’t tell anyone”) played Diego Tomas. Although none of the characters crossed paths in any scene, they were present in the life of Reinaldo Arenas, a renowned Cuban writer who was made into fiction by Javier Bardem.

Johnny Depp played Bon Bon in the film starring Javier Bardem in 2000. Photo: composition/Fine line features

What did Johnny Depp say about “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” in court?

In the middle of the trial that followed against Amber Heard for defamation, Johnny Depp was asked if his return to “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” was possible, to which he replied that “ Not even for 300 million dollars or 1 million alpacas would I reprise the role of Jack Sparrow ”.

Although this comment caused the disappointment of the fans, it also prompted his followers to take these animals to the Virginia court as a show of support.

Fans supported Johnny Depp from Peru. Photo: EFE/@MyPetAlpaca

Johnny Depp’s filmography in one video

This has been the career of Johnny Depp throughout his career. He has played extremely extravagant roles and very different from each other.

How old is Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp is currently 58 years old. He was born on June 9, 1963 and has been working as an actor for more than 30 years.

Johnny Depp as Scissorhands

In 1990, the filmmaker Tim Burton made the movie “Edward Scissorhands” (in Spanish, “Man with scissors hands”) that starred Johnny Depp.