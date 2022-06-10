Johnny Depp releases his new album and Amber Heard receives a marriage proposal

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, are still in the news after the legal battle they both faced for defamation and that lasted for several weeks.

After his victory in the media case, the actor opened a TikTok account to thank his followers for the support they gave him at that time. That same day, Heard issued a statement in which he assured that “women’s rights go backwards.”

(Also See: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Snuck Into Her Wedding Venue, Apparently To Ruin It)

Also, Depp’s TikTok premiere came on the same day as his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, was promoted to partner at the Brown Rudnick Law Firm.

Johnny Depp releases album and Amber Heard receives ‘marriage’ proposal

The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ released his new album this Thursday, entitled ’18’, along with guitarist Jeff Beck, according to Efe.

This album has 13 songs that include covers by Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground and Killing Joke, among others, along with two original compositions by Depp, like the single called ‘This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’.

The official video for that song was posted by Beck on his YouTube account.

And while Depp is on tour in Europe, Amber Heard would be receiving marriage proposals from strangers.

Through social networks, an audio of a man who asked him on Instagram to marry him went viral. The mysterious lover claims to be a millionaire from Saudi Arabia.

“Amber, since all the doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you,” she can be heard saying.

He ends by saying: “May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man.”

So far the actress has not referred to this fact, but it is presumed that it is a joke.

The audio was posted on an Instagram account @bee4andafter_k.