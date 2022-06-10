Johnny Depp in Puffins Impossible: what is it about and where can his new series be seen? | TDEX | REVTLI | ANSWERS

The defamation lawsuit between johnny depp Y Amber Heard came to an end after almost two months, so the date is now awaited to hear the verdict of the members of the jury.

While this is happening, according to Varietythe actor will return to the small screen in the animated series of Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video, “Puffins Impossible.”

What is Puffins Impossible about?

This animated series is a spin-off of “Puffins”a program that Depp had already starred in, and now he will lend his voice again for the main character Johnny Puff.

The plot focuses on the arctic birds Johnny Puff, Didi, Pie, Tick and Tockwhose lives are interrupted when a meteor falls and they get superpowers. In this series, Johnny will become a ninja and have unforgettable action adventures.

Also, with Johnny Puff as the leader, the rest will become Tactik, Didi Damage, Megapie and Mystic, who will return to the themes of the original series: gender equality, race and environmental protection.

“Puffins Impossible” will have a total of 18 episodes lasting approximately five minuteshey it will be a story that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

For now even It does not have a release date in Latin America.

What does this upcoming release mean for Johnny Depp’s career?

Following the libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the series will mean the return of Johnny Depp to actingso the actor is trying to start a new life.

Font: Brand