Johnny Depp: Dior rebroadcasts commercial with the actor after the trial against Amber Heard

After the controversial trial against Amber Heard, johnny depp returns to television with the iconic Dior commercial, who decided to broadcast it in prime time during this week.

In accordance with TMZthe mark of Dior’s Suavage men’s fragrance, aired on FOX on Wednesday nights between 8 and 9 p.m. It is a commercial Depp and the brand recorded in 2015.

It was recently revealed that despite the controversy surrounding the trial against Amber Heard, the perfume ranked number one in sales worldwide.

How much does a Johnny Depp perfume cost?









The perfume sponsored by Johnny Depp has an approximate cost of 104 dollars (just over 2 thousand 100 pesos) and was a kind of lifeline for the actor, since after the accusations of domestic violence by Amber Heard against him, he lost most of his sponsorships and Christian Dior was one of those who decided not to exclude him.

Johnny Depp could forgive Amber Heard the debt after trial

Amber Heard during the trial against Johnny Depp. APP / FILE



Bejamin Chew, lawyer of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, has hinted at this possibility, since his client always took the trial to clean up his image, on which allegations of abuse and violence weighed since 2018.

“Obviously we cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money. It was about restoring his reputation and he has done it,” the litigant said in the broadcast. “Good Morning America”.

Chew’s words come a week after Heard’s defenders said he did not have the financial solvency to pay what the judge ordered.

The “Aquaman” actress had initially been notified of having to pay 15 million greenbacks, but local laws cap an amount on punitive damages, reduced to 10.3 million. But as Depp must pay, in turn, 2 million dollars also ordered by the jury, the effective figure that Amber must pay is 8.3 million.

Camille Vasquez, Depp’s lawyer and who was recently promoted to partner at the law firm where he works, considered on the “Today” broadcast that the actor’s triumph was thanks to facts and evidence.

“And telling the truth for the first time. I think he was able to connect with the jury and the public, telling what really happened in this relationship,” he said.

“My feeling is that he was very candid about his alcohol and drug problems, about some unfortunate texts that he wrote and that was a stark contrast to Mrs. Heard,” she added.

Amber, who plans to appeal, criticized a video that Depp uploaded to his social networks, in which he thanked his followers for their support.

Johnny Depp turns 59

John Christopher Depp, or simply known as Johnny Depp. AFP / FILE



A very special birthday in the life of Johnny Depp is the one he will celebrate this June 9, after winning the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and regaining not only the confidence, but also the prestige he had lost and being faced with the possibility to resume his career.

The popularity of the American actor has grown so much that even after opening his account on TikTok just a couple of days ago, he accumulated millions of followers in a few hours and it is not for less, the charisma he possesses added to his talent have allowed him to reach the peak of his career that was thought lost.

John Christopher Depp II He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on June 9, 1963 and although it was not his intention to be an actor, life put this profession in his path. He made his big-screen debut with a small role in the 1984 film “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” The nightmares he acted out soon turned into wonderful dreams, and the success of the film was followed by other films and appearances in television series. like “21 Jump street” of 1987 where he gave life to an undercover policeman who fought crime in schools in the United States.

Depp has not only worked on big productions, but also with the best directors resulting in memorable characters like “Edward” in Tim Burton’s movie “Edward Scissorhands” from 1990 and what about the pirate “Jack Sparrow” in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

Perhaps the best director-actor duo that has been seen in decades has been that of Tim Burton with Johnny Depp. Together they have created magical stories, such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), “Dark Shadows” (2012) and the animated film “Corpse Bride” (2005) where the actor also lent his voice.

After the scandal that he experienced in recent years due to the divorce and the accusations of physical abuse by his ex-partner, many of the projects where Johnny Depp would participate were cancelled, as was the case with “Fantastic beasts and where to find them” ( 2016) that is part of the Harry Potter universe.

In the film, Depp barely managed to have a small participation in the character of the dark magician, “Gellert Grindelwald”but would return with more prominence in the film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” released this year and whose role was played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Many of the fans were disappointed, as they expected Depp to provide a better characterization of this character and was one of the first non-English actors to participate in the world of witches and wizards.

Currently, life seems to smile again for Johnny Depp and in fact, there is talk that not only the big productions will look for him to resume projects, but also big firms that hope to monetize the good moment that the actor is going through.

