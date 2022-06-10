Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck will release an album together

Depp sends a message to his followers on his new TikTok account 1:08

(CNN) — Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck are deepening their professional relationship.



They will release a joint album, titled “18”, on July 15.

Her first single, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr,” is out now.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck said in a statement posted on his official website. “We were joking about how we felt 18 years old again, so that became the title of the album as well.”

“It is an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I now have the privilege to call my brother,” Depp added in a statement.

The two have been friends for years, and Beck appeared on a song with the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup Depp formed with musicians Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2012.

The actor made headlines when he made a surprise appearance with Beck in England as his libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Herd drew to a close.

Earlier this month, a jury found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation in their mutual lawsuits, awarding Depp more damages.