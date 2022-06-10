Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the freedom to hate in networks

We live in a world where the freedom to hate has never been so out of control on social media. Internet is the place of all trials, there the lack of control is anonymous, the image of people, brands and institutions is lynched and thrown to the ground at the slightest suspicion.

The story of the actors Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It began with sweet love in 2011, went on to disrespect and culminated in a media trial with millions of viewers around the world, who sharpen their thumbs at the slightest incident, gesture or word.

Who defamed whom?

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/10/the-face-of-a-man-with-glasses-and-suit-c5cc1a61.jpg

Let’s go to the essence of this trial of six weeks and one hundred hours of testimony, that, despite addressing issues of physical and verbal abuse, and bringing out the worst in their relationship as a couple, what was being judged was if they had spoken ill of each other without proof.

Because if for the common people of the world, being defamed causes them edges in their daily lives, let’s dimension it to Hollywood actors whose image serves as their presentation letter and what allows them to generate economic profits; directly in film productions, as brand ambassadors and other businesses.

Heard defamed Depp when in a 2018 article published in The Washington Post she indicated that she had been a victim of gender-based violence when everyone knew she was referring to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

He also smeared Depp when his lawyer, in a Daily Mail article published in 2020, claimed that Heard and her friends put together a malicious plot to accuse Depp of being an abuser after calling the police in the middle of a drunken night.

both defamed So both were sentenced to compensate the other with a millionaire compensation. Of course, with Johnny Depp leaving more favored.

Inquisitors behind screens

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/10/mano-holding-a-cellular-phone-5b202d7b.jpg

The trade in hate speech, lies and misinformation is thriving like never before, protected in the name of free speech and thanks to the deregulation of social media.

Before the trial ended, the users of the different networks already had the “Okay” Yet the “bad” of history. Because clearly the excessive support was towards him and the real hatred towards her.

These are some of the hate messages that are expressed towards the actress.

“Crazy Amber Heard is Guilty”“

“Johnny Depp is a victim and Amber Heard is the only one to blame”“

“Never forget the hypocrisy of this disgusting clown”“

“If something unites us on Twitter, it is the hatred of Amber Heard”“

Generation of offended

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/10/woman-posing-for-the-camera-with-a-green-background-1a2fc531.jpg

Now it is enough for a group to call themselves “offended” to obtain an apology from a celebrity, the non-publishing of a book, the withdrawal of a product or the removal of a play from the poster.

Yesterday retailers were fighting inequalities and patriarchal domination, today 4.5 million people have signed a petition on the Change.org platform for the producer Warner Bros to eliminate Heard as part of the cast of the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”which is in the post-production phase, with a scheduled release date of 2023.

These signatures are seen by Depp’s followers as fair and as a kind of revenge after the cancellation of Deep’s last agreement with Disney, although his constant delays and his recognized alcoholism turned the recording of the last film of the saga into hell .

Next episode?

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D. ? Stranger – Love Joys

At the moment Depp is seen as the big winner, not only by the jury, but also by the public. The actor recently joined Tik Tok, and within 24 hours he had garnered 7.4 million followers.

He left a message to his fans in which he assured about the importance of “go ahead” after the verdict of the jury. To those words, Heard through a statement described it as “a setback for women’s rights” and has made it known through her lawyers that she does not intend to give up despite the outcome of the trial, and that she plans to appeal the jury’s decision. In short, this seems not to have ended here.

hate and likes In times where hating is a trend and commenting on anything is a daily exercise; thinking critically and objectively does not seem to generate likes, views and other metrics of digital interest. Lynching and cyber bullying are unlikely to stop without proper user awareness.