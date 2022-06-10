Jennifer Lopez says that nothing is more rewarding than starting a family with Ben Affleck | Famous
In the midst of promoting the premiere of her documentary, ‘Halftime’, the so-called ‘Diva del Bronx’ opened up about her second chance at love with the 49-year-old actor.
“This is the best time of my life”López said during an interview for ‘Good Morning America’ on June 9.
The interpreter of ‘Let’s get loud’ went further by stating that although she loves her career, which began more than 30 years ago, what pleases her most now is being with Ben and their respective children.
“I love my career, but nothing is more rewarding for me what power build a family with someone I love deeply and who is so dedicated to the family and to others,” he said.
López, who is the mother of twins Emme and Maximilian, the result of her relationship with Marc Anthony, also expressed her excitement for the future of her family.
“I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to be really present in it as much as I can.”
Celebrities open $60 million home
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will soon live as a “mixed” family in a mansion valued at 60 million dollars, which has seven bedrooms, a pool, a private movie theater, among other amenities.
Ben Affleck thinks he has a great history with JLo
Although Ben Affleck has kept quiet about his feelings for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, unlike her, he admitted that he considers it a “big story” that he will tell one day.
“And it’s a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all down and then I’ll set it on fire,” the ‘Armageddon’ star said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on 1 December 2021.
The actor and producer also said he is grateful for the second chances he has had in his life, both professionally and personally, which includes his current relationship with López.
“I am very lucky in my life because I have benefited from second chances […] I have had second chances as a human being. Life is hard and we’re always failing and hopefully learning from those failures,” he explained.