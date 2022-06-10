Jennifer Lopez published video of 20 years ago with Ben Affleck

Bennifer was presented during a basketball game as “the hottest couple in Hollywood” and took the opportunity to send a greeting for Mother’s Day.

bennifer as the couple formed by is known Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez He continues to generate more followers among his followers who are aware of everything that happens in their relationship.

Recently the famous singer posted an old video on her Instagram with the love of her life. Images from about 20 years ago show a JLo very young looking happy during a basketball game in the United States.

The Bronx diva took advantage of the fact that last weekend the Mother’s day in the country of North America, so he rescued this old clip in which, together with his beloved, they congratulated their mothers.

Read also: PHOTOS: Christian Nodal seduces on the cover of Playboy New Zealand magazine

Jennifer Lopez and Ben got engaged for the second time. Illustrative and non-commercial image/jenniferlopez.com/

Affleck appears very relaxed chewing gum while they were introduced by the narrator in the stadium as “the hottest couple in Hollywood”.

With nostalgia, Jennifer López remembered these images from 20 years ago with the love of her life. Illustrative and non-commercial images. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTe3FDpVkO/

The video already has almost two million hearts, thousands of comments and even the same kim kardashian and other celebrities reacted with emotion.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommies!” JLo wrote next to the video, but what really caused such an effect was the video itself.

“So cute,” commented the oldest of the Kardashian. “Still the sexiest couple in Hollywood”, Ahhh they are both so cute, this video is just everything”, “The sexiest couple in Hollywood”, “Bennifer forever!”, are some of the comments of their followers.

In 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They surprised their followers by canceling their wedding, as they were one of the most popular couples of the moment. Now, almost 20 years later, the lovers have re-engaged and are already making their way down the aisle.

At the beginning of April, López showed off the new ring that her boyfriend gave her, which has a huge green diamond.

of 8.5 carats, whose price ranges between $5 and $10 million.

Lopez and Affleck began seeing each other again last year, after the interpreter ended her engagement to former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

RETURN TO HOME