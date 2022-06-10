Jennifer Lopez explains why her relationship with Ben Affleck is more “fulfilling” than her Hollywood career

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck, revealing that her romance is far more important to her than her professional life.

Jennifer Lopez He has been a world-renowned star since he was 20 and has been successful in every field of his professional life: in his career in film, pop music and business. The relationship she is living with Ben Affleckon the other hand, it is for her “much more fulfilling“of his career in Hollywood.

According to what Lopez herself recently declared, her love life is important to her, much more than the great buzz that surrounds her currently. After the infamous breakup in 2004, time has given the actors a second chance and Jennifer and Ben are planning the rest of their life together, intending to get married in the near future and live together in the house they recently bought.

The singer of “Jenny From The Block“, said in a Good Morning America interview:”I mean, this is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling for me than being able to build a family with someone I love deeply and who is dedicated to me and my children.“.

“I love to think about our future together and what we can create. But I really just want to savor the moment and stay in the present as much as possible“concluded Jennifer Lopez.”Nothing is as good as my relationship with Ben because of the adoration we share for each other and how important family is to both of us.. ”