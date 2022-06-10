Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Singer says “nothing is more satisfying” than building a family

Engaged for the second time, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is eager to start her married life with Ben Affleck. Building a family together with the Hollywood actor is one of the wishes that will give her the most satisfaction, as she said last Thursday.

In an interview with the program good morning america, the popular ‘Bronx Diva’ stated that she and her boyfriend are having the “best time” of their lives. After a year of relationship, the couple announced their new commitment, after going through a similar experience in 2004.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling for me than being able to build my family with someone I love deeply and who is so dedicated to family and others,” he said. Jennifer Lopez. And he added that he “loves the idea of ​​the future” and that together with Ben Affleck they can “create”.

At the moment, ‘J.Lo’ assured, she still wants to “savor the moment”, so she is focused on “staying really present” in the relationship she resumed with the actor after 17 years.

Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck: “Lucky and happy to be with him”

In February of this year, the magazine People posted an interview with Jennifer Lopezwhere the actress elaborated on her relationship with Ben Affleck, with whom he returned almost twenty years after they were together for the first time. “It’s a beautiful love story and we have a second chance,” she noted.

As you remember, ‘J.Lo’ and Ben Affleck were together between 2002 and 2004, even almost getting married. However, since May of last year, they began to be seen together again, until their relationship became official.

Jennifer Lopez He commented that at first both were afraid of getting back together, after all the media circus that was built around their first relationship. The latter, as she explains, was due to her inexperience and naivety. Now, the two of them are both around fifty years old and have a longer life span.

“We’ve both been like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ Now we are older, we are smarter, we are more experienced, we are in different places in our lives. Now we have children and we must be very aware of these things”, revealed ‘J.Lo’.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announce their engagement

Last April, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they got engaged again. After breaking up almost two decades ago, the Hollywood singer and actor decided to take this important step again.

According to the newsletter ‘On the JLo’, the interpreter of ‘I’m glad’ sent a message to her followers where she commented on how happy she is with Affleck and showed a green ring: “You are perfect,” she said in reference to her boyfriend.

As recalled, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they got engaged in 2004; however, they parted ways for work reasons. Some time later, the actor married Jennifer Garner and had three children; while the artist married Marc Anthony and had twins.

Although they took different paths, they always maintained that bond of friendship. They publicly supported each other. “They are both very secure in their relationship and Ben adores her. It really is meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match,” a source told E! News.

