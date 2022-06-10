Jennifer Aniston is launching her own beauty brand

The haircut that Jennifer Aniston wore in ‘Friends’ is the most desired this season.

We will always remember Jennifer Aniston for her role as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’, the best series in the world. Now, the actress intends to become our favorite beauty guru, as she has just launched her own cosmetics firm, LolaVie.

Jennifer Aniston thus joins the long list of ‘celebs’ who enter the world of cosmetics, such as Jessica Alba, Rihanna, Lady Gaga or Selena Gomez. A few days ago, the actress let us know that she was up to something, as she posted a mysterious message on her Instagram account: “something is coming”, followed by two images from a photo shoot.

Now we know that this new project of ‘america’s girlfriend’ Jennifer Aniston is a beauty brand comprised of hair and skin products, body lotions, and even candles. They just went on sale, and we are saving because we plan to buy EVERYTHING.

This project of the actress has been in the making for a long time. According to documents obtained by Page Six, Jennifer registered the LolaVie trademark in 2019. The name of the firm is a play on words with the initials LOL (‘Laughing Out Loud’) and the French word Vie (life). The actress already launched a perfume with the same name a few months ago, and according to what she told her at the time, It means “to laugh at life”.

As good fans of Jennifer Aniston, as soon as we heard about this new release we went to the brand’s website in search of our new object of desire ‘beauty’. On this website you can read the slogan ‘Naturally You’, which refers to the eco spirit of the brand, since its products do not contain silicones, sulfates, or parabens.

We have already seen one of its star products: a protective hair spray. If you promise us that we will get a hair like yours, we will buy it immediately.

Well, nothing, Jennifer Aniston has just created a new need for us.

