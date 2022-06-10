Jason Momoa Receives Hate On Social Media For Showing His Support For Johnny Depp And Amber Heard – CINEMABLEND

After Jason Momoa liked Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s posts, the Aquaman actor received backlash from social media users.

The actor Jason Momoa showed what for some users of social networks represents a neutral position regarding the trial for defamation between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, which caused her to receive hate through social networks.

the protagonist of Aquaman Liked Depp and Heard’s Instagram posts in which they shared their statements about the verdict of the trial. After the jury found that the actors defamed each other, Depp wrote in his post that the purpose of carrying out the trial was to reveal the truth, regardless of the result. “I feel at peace knowing that I finally made it,” he said.



Jason Momoa will reprise Aquaman in 2023.



For her part, Heard wrote that her disappointment was beyond words and that she had her heart “because the mountain of evidence has not been enough to deal with the disproportionate power and influence of my ex-husband”said the actress.

Users of social networks expressed their disgust with Momoa, since, they assured, neutrality is not an appropriate response in a case involving domestic violence.

“We are not supporters of those who support Heard,” “If you like the state of Amber Heard, does that mean you’re supporting abuse against men? I adored you, but sadly not anymore”“Imagine like the publication of the victim and the abuser as well. What two-faced behavior.” These are some of the comments the actor received in a video that Jason Momoa reposted from People on her Instagram account, prideofgypsies.

After the verdict results were released, it has been rumored that Heard’s scenes as Mera in Aquaman 2 they will be deleted. According to TheDirectthe rumor suggests that Mera may die during childbirth at the beginning of the sequel, but it is yet to be confirmed.

the premiere of Aquaman 2 is scheduled for March 17, 2023.