Jason Alexander once claimed he was Britney Spears’ friend with perks while dating Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander recently made headlines for interfering in the wedding of the Grammy winner. But if Alexander is to be believed, this may not have been the first time he’s been in the middle of Spears and a significant other. Spears’ childhood friend once claimed to be a friend with benefits to the star too while she was with Justin Timberlake.

Jason Alexander once claimed that Britney Spears’ mother initially forced their divorce

Britney Spears | Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

As some may know, Spears ‘first husband Jason Allen Alexander recently claimed that Spears’ mother was behind their divorce. The couple were only married for 55 hours before their relationship was broken. Although it was once claimed that they separated due to their own decision, Alexander’s attorney, Mark Goldberg, claimed otherwise.

“It was the mother who interfered and fitted into her daughter’s life,” Goldberg once told the Daily Mail. “She came to Vegas, she threw Jason out and got him a plane ticket to go home.”

Since the two got married so quickly in Las Vegas, Goldberg wondered if Alexander or Spears were sober when they decided to get married. But Alexander insisted they were both sane. The two longtime friends were simply in love, which made their sudden divorce suffer even more.

“Jason was confused because he loved Britney and didn’t want to hurt her, but he was very afraid of his mother and the management,” he continued. “He was not a stranger he had just met. They had known each other for years. He thought that if he played and did what they asked, she would come back and he and Britney would be together. “

Goldberg believed this incident had long-term consequences for Spears that lasted her entire life.

“I truly believe this particular event had a detrimental impact on Britney Spears’ life – the way she was controlled and the toll she took,” Goldberg said.

Jason Alexander said he and Britney Spears were longtime friends with benefits even while he was with Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears had a highly publicized relationship that lasted from 1999 to 2002. For the N’Sync alum, he fell in love with the pop star as soon as they met.

“I was in love with her from the start,” Timberlake once said GQ(via CBS). “I was infatuated with her from the moment I saw her.”

While Timberlake didn’t hold a grudge against the pop star after the breakup, he admitted their separation wasn’t easy to manage. During the interview, he offered a few reasons why their relationship didn’t work out, but he was vague about the details.

“I felt he had a couple of opportunities to defend me, but he didn’t. Which is fine, ”she said.

However, the breakup served as the inspiration for Timberlake’s smash hit “Cry Me a River”.

“But at the time, you know, I reacted, and that’s how I reacted. I used my mind. I came up with a song, ”she said.

Some of the themes included in the 2002 hit song were betrayal and infidelity. This once fueled speculation that Spears may have been unfaithful to Timberlake, leading to their breakup.

Spears’ first husband Alexander once claimed that he occasionally dated Spears while she was still dating Timberlake. But according to his 2012 interview with ABC News, Alexander said he and Spears had been friends with benefits for years. Even while the singer was with Timberlake.

“There was a case in which [Britney and I] they were going out, ”Alexander said. “She called me and I … I was kicking her, kind of like the guy ‘behind the scenes’ nobody knew about.”

Jason Alexander claimed he had no idea he was going to marry Britney Spears in Las Vegas

Alexander shared that when asked to accompany the “Gimme More” singer on a trip to Las Vegas, he didn’t think about it.

“It wasn’t really a booty call,” he said. “He was just, you know, a friend asking a friend to come on a trip.”

He took his childhood friend to Las Vegas in a private jet. According to Alexander’s account, the night quickly intensified when Spears unexpectedly asked him to marry her.

“She just came out and asked me,” he said. “She was like, ‘Well, let’s get married.’ And I was like, ‘Sure. You know, let’s do it. “”

As his attorney Goldberg stated, Alexander insisted they were not under the influence of any strong substance. At the time, the two got married because that was what they both really wanted.

“I went with my feelings,” said Alexander. “I was in love with her. … I feel like she feels the same way.

