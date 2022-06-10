‘It’s a very student-like club, very familiar’

Gustavo del Prete recognized the joy that it causes him to know that he will come to play Cougars. And it is that there are still small details that are to be closed so that the 25-year-old Argentine striker is officially an auriazul player; however, he said he was grateful for the coach’s interest Andres Lilini.

“I am calm, waiting for the last details of the transfer to be resolved. This week was a bit intense, after the classic.

“He called me, we talked yesterday and that was important to make the decision. For me it is very nice that the coach loves me. It is a very trendy club Studentswhere the effort is not negotiated and is very family-oriented”, he told Sky SportsArgentine media.

Likewise, Del Prete acknowledged that the offer Cougars benefits to Silver students and partly for that reason he decided to accept University.

“This possibility that came now, I think it was good money for the club and that’s why I also decided to take it,” he said. of Petrewho shared that he asked for the opportunity for his last game to be the Clásico de la Plata: Students in view of Gym.

“Last week they called me and asked me not to play the classic because everything was advanced, but I told them that I wanted to play the classic. I knew it was my last game.

“When the leaders of Cougars I told them that the classic platense was an important match and that I wanted to play it. I feel very identified with the club, the people gave me a lot of love, they opened the door for me when no one knew me”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: LIGA MX SUPERCUP: ATLAS AND CRUZ AZUL WILL DISPUTE THE TROPHY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE EU