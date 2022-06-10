is going to reach 110 years and this is why

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson – Getty Images

Cameron Diaz has changed. After saying goodbye to Hollywood, she seems to have found a state of calm that has even motivated to want to live to 110 years. The well-known actress who has pointed out on more than one occasion that she was right to leave the industry.

It is not the first time that the actress points out that she felt that she was neglecting her life; I didn’t have time for her. Everything was filming, presentations and script reading. There was no pause. “I realized that I gave parts of my life to everyone, but nothing to myself. I had to take responsibility for my life,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow as she introduced him to her new business: a brand of clean wines nicknamed Like Avaline, who had now become his new business.

In this way, the actress stopped reading scripts in 2014. She retired from acting, got married and became a mom. His life took on another perspective. And now, instead of fearing growing old, she looks forward to all the possibilities that a future with Raddix, her daughter, may bring.

“I am totally open. I’m excited. I have 50 or 60 years left; I want to live until I am 110, since I have a small daughter”, he told Paltrow. “I think you have that amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her, be there with her in her 40s.”

Y don’t think you’ll have a problem getting this far. “My family comes from a robust group,” she says. “My grandmother was running in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at age 72, carrying large bags of feed for rabbits and chickens. I think I have some of that. And since it’s true for most people, I think how i look and feel is a combination of what i do and what i don’t do”.

Growing old out of the spotlight has come with a lot of wisdom for Diaz, who has done her best to let go of the pressure to meet society’s beauty standards. During a March appearance on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, she admitted she rarely washes her face. “I don’t care. Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis is my appearance,” she said. “Twice a month, if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better wear this.

Instead, he prefers focus on being kind to yourself, especially lately, while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. “I’m working on building my muscle mass so I’ll have it as my hormones change.”

And she doesn’t mind at all being the oldest mom in her group of friends. “She’s great,” she said. “I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I have to raise her.” That’s an inspiring mindset, one we’d love to see a lot more of.